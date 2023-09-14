House Democrat Argues GOP Should Look In The Mirror Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) pointed to GOP hypocrisy as he compared the party’s interests in the Biden family to their attention toward President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“We sit here, we hear our colleagues bring up certain things like, ‘Oh, the Biden family took money from a foreign entity, right?’ And it’s just like, well, really? I mean, do they really not know that Jared Kushner took $2 billion from the Saudis?” asked Moskowitz at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The Florida Democrat was referring to the Saudi-backed private equity fund giving $2 billion to Kushner’s investment firm six months after he left as an adviser in the Trump White House.

Moskowitz’ remarks arrive one day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden while the White House, in response, has pushed back at Republicans’ “unprecedented, unfounded claims” toward the president and his family.

Moskowitz, on Wednesday, noted that Republicans go on social media to “blame the Saudis for 9/11” but “don’t have any questions” on the investment.

“And I just think that the American people recognize that they have no credibility,” Moskowitz said of Republicans.

“It’s why the stuff they’ve been selling in this committee for nine months has not translated, which is why they gotta start all over again. It’s just you don’t have any credibility when you only want to look at one side of the coin, right?”

