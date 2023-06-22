House Democrat Gives 'Party Of George Santos' A Brutal Reality Check Over Schiff Vote

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) went after Republicans for their “projection” as he mocked party members ahead of the vote to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday.

Goldman, in remarks on the House floor, brought up Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) as he criticized a nameless lawmaker prior to the vote to censure Schiff, who had been one of the lead investigators in the first impeachment of President Donald Trump and a vocal Trump critic.

“One of my colleagues says ‘We will hold members accountable.’ You are the party of George Santos. Who are you holding accountable?” asked Goldman, referring to the freshman Republican who recently pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges tied to money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public funds and lying to the U.S. House.

“Who are you holding accountable? The guy is an alleged and acknowledged liar and indicted. And you protect him every day. Don’t lecture us with your projection and your defense of Donald Trump. It’s pathetic. And it’s beneath you, and it’s beneath this body. And I yield back.”

Goldman, in a tweet on Wednesday, called the Republican-led effort to censure Schiff a “phony ploy to punish [him] for speaking truth to power.” He also poked fun at conservatives earlier in his remarks on the House floor.

“Boy, is Adam Schiff powerful. He can at once be the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, the special counsel investigating Donald Trump, manage and run the FBI, and be a judge ruling on [foreign intelligence] applications,” he said.

“It is remarkable that he, from his perch in Congress, can do all of that. Of course, he didn’t do any of that ― all he did was properly impeach the president of the United States for his gross abuse of power.”

(H/T Mediaite)

