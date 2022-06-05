A House Democrat plans to introduce a bill that would hit AR-15's with a 1,000% tax — and it could pass Congress without GOP votes

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia at a hearing on Capitol Hill in September 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A recent string of mass shootings is causing Rep. Don Beyer to seek an aggressive tax on AR-15 style weapons.

Beyer said his bill is a "creative pathway" to restrict AR-15 sales with only Democratic votes.

It faces very steep odds against passage in an election year.

The US has experienced a string of mass shootings in the past three weeks in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, that have left scores of adults and children dead.

The recent violence is prompting one House Democrat to draft a measure aimed at severely restricting access to the AR-15-style weapon used by different gunmen in the carnage. Rep. Donald Beyer of Virginia, a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means panel, wants to impose a 1,000% excise tax on assault weapons.

"What it's intended to do is provide another creative pathway to actually make some sensible gun control happen," Beyer told Insider. "We think that a 1,000% fee on assault weapons is just the kind of restrictive measure that creates enough fiscal impact to to qualify for reconciliation."

New AR-15-style guns range from $500 to over $2,000 depending on location, NBC News reported. That means a 1,000% tax on the weapon would add $5,000 to $20,000 to their final sales price — and would keep it out of reach from many young Americans.

Some details of the bill still aren't finalized, such as when the tax would kick in and what to do with any revenue raised.

But law enforcement agencies and the US military wouldn't be subject to the tax, Beyer said. The legislation would also apply only to future assault weapon sales — and not to the 20 million AR-15-style rifles already estimated to be in circulation across the US. Other non-assault-weapon guns used for hunting and other recreational purposes would also be exempt. Bullets wouldn't face new taxes, though high-capacity magazines capable of carrying more than 10 rounds would be aggressively taxed.

The definition of an assault weapon in the Beyer bill closely mirrors a potential law Rep. Frank Cicilline is pushing. That bill would ban weapons with at least one military characteristic.

House Democrats are rallying around their own expansive gun-control package separate from ongoing Senate negotiations on a narrower bill centered on mental health, red flag laws, and a modest expansion of background checks. The House bill is expected to fall flat in the upper chamber due to stiff GOP resistance.

That probable outcome prompted Beyer to eye reconciliation, the legislative tactic allowing proposed laws to bypass the Senate filibuster that Democrats employed in 2021 to push through the stimulus law and the House-approved Build Back Better bill over united GOP resistance. His measure may well qualify to be included in the smaller spending bill Democrats hope to revive by summer's end.

"Taxes get more deference in budget reconciliation than other policies from a parliamentarian point of view," Zach Moller, director of the economic program at the center-left Third Way think tank, told Insider.

"So a pure excise tax that isn't set so high as to end all sales should pass the Byrd rule," Moller said, referring the rule governing what qualifies to be included in a filibuster-proof bill.

The federal government already imposes a 10% tax on the importation and sale of handguns, per the Tax Policy Center. The tax rate is 11% for other guns and ammunition.

Beyer said he was open to negotiating the 1,000% tax rate. "There's nothing magical about that thousand percent number. It's severe enough to actually inhibit and restrict sales. But also successful enough that it's not seen as an absolute ban."

There are prior instances stretching back decades of Democrats seeking massive tax increases on guns and ammo to make them unaffordable. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York said in 1993 he wanted to tax handgun ammunition "out of existence" to curb crime, per The New York Times.

Then in 2020, a pair of Democrats introduced similar measures to raise taxes on weapons to prevent gun violence, though not at the scale Beyer is seeking. Both Rep. Hank Johnson and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in 2020 put forward plans to triple the tax on handguns to 30%, as well as nearly quintuple the tax rate on shells and cartridges to 50%.

Those went nowhere in Congress, and the Beyer plan faces a steep climb as well. Democrats will likely be wary of being cast by Republicans as tax-and-spend liberals in an election year where they already face major headwinds to keep control of Congress. It may also violate Biden's pledge to not increase taxes on people earning under $400,000.

Little research exists on whether hiking taxes could help prevent violent crime and mass shootings. Generally, that path has been used by states and cities to raise money, not to prevent gun violence.

"We don't have a lot of information on what would happen if gun taxes are raised," Robert McClelland, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, told Insider. "But a gun tax at 1,000%, I can't see how it would not dissuade some people from purchasing a taxed firearm."

