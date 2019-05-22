Rep. Lauren Underwood tells Trump's Homeland Security chief that death of migrants were 'intentional'

The acting Homeland Security secretary was grilled over his department's treatment of migrant children, five of whom have died since December.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, a first-term Democratic congresswoman from Illinois, accused the head of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday of implementing policies that have directly resulted in the death of five migrant children in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

The five children from Guatemala have died since December amid a record-setting surge of families and children pouring across the border. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was testifying before a House committee to defend his department's budget request, but he was repeatedly questioned about the treatment of migrant children along the border.

That's when Underwood, a nurse, began asking McAleenan about his department's treatment of migrant children, pointing to recent photos of migrants sleeping on the ground outside Border Patrol facilities despite increased funding from Congress to provide humanitarian assistance at the southern border.

"I feel like, and the evidence is really clear, that this is intentional," Underwood said to audible gasps in the committee room. "It’s a policy choice."

McAleenan called that an "appalling accusation" before the hearing took a recess. An enraged Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the ranking member of the House Homeland Security committee, said Underwood basically accused McAleenan and his department of committing murder, and requested that Underwood's comments be "taken down."

Such a procedure marks questionable comments made by a House member and opens the possibility of punishment against that member. Members of the committee voted 9 to 5 to approve Rogers' request, meaning Underwood could face a variety of punishments.

Once the hearing restarted, McAleenan was allowed to explain his recent efforts as DHS secretary, and his previous work as commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, to improve medical conditions along the border.

He ordered increased medical screenings of children after the first Guatemalan child died in December. The Coast Guard and the U.S. Public Health Service have sent medical personnel to the border to help screen migrants. His department requested $800 million from Congress in January for humanitarian assistance along the border, and requested an extra $1.1 billion in the 2020 budget.

"I'm proud of that record," McAleenan said. "We’re working hard to address it."

Before Underwood's comments, Democrats and Republicans on the committee had asked pointed questions, but praised McAleenan's work in his first month as head of the department.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said McAleenan has done "good work" in his tenure so far. And several other Democrats praised McAleenan, who rose to the position amidst a leadership shakeup that saw former secretary Kirstjen Nielsen ousted as Trump pushed for a stronger approach to seal the southern border.

But, after Underwood spoke, other Democrats piled on.

Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., agreed that the migrant deaths were "intentional" based on actions taken by the Trump administration to halt or limit Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. That includes the "zero tolerance" policy that led to the separation of more than 2,800 migrant families in the summer of 2018, a policy that was derided by so many officials in both political parties that Trump rescinded it and a federal judge ordered those families reunited.