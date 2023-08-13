House Democrat says if Hunter Biden committed crimes, ‘he should be charged with them’

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that if Hunter Biden committed crimes, he should face appropriate charges and underscored his faith in the Department of Justice and its independence.

“If Hunter Biden has committed crimes, he should be charged with them,” Goldman said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I’m a Democrat saying that,” Goldman continued. “You don’t hear any currently elected Republican saying that if Donald Trump committed crimes, he should be charged with them and held accountable. And that’s a critical distinction that the public needs to understand.”

Goldman would not say whether he agrees with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s assessment that it was in the public interest to appoint David Weiss as special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation.

“I defer to the attorney general’s determination on this,” Goldman said.

Goldman stressed that the fact that Weiss was appointed special counsel when he made the request shows the independent nature of the Justice Department.

“This is just another reflection of the true independence of this Department of Justice. A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney is investigating the president’s son. That is pretty remarkable. And you don’t hear from the other side a respect for the fact that Joe Biden has stayed out of this investigation,” he said.

Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel after a plea agreement fell apart in Hunter Biden’s case on charges related to gun possession and failure to pay income taxes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.