House Democrat says R. Kelly has opportunity to 'be redeemed'

A House Democrat said R. Kelly has an opportunity to "be redeemed" after the singer was found guilty on Monday of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.

"Kelly has been accused of criminal acts, gone through a court of law, been convicted, and must serve whatever time the court decides," Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois told TMZ. The congressman added that he is "a law-and-order policymaker" and that "women and children must be respected and protected at all times and at all costs."

The congressman called Kelly a gifted musician and said he believes the singer will be "welcomed back into Chicago as a person who can be redeemed" after the 54-year-old singer serves his sentence, which ranges from 10 years to life in prison.

“I’m a big believer in what is called second chances,” Davis said. The congressman said he hoped Kelly could “find peace with the maker and peace with himself and reconcile with the universe for the acts that he may have committed.”

This is beyond distasteful to the survivors whose voices were finally heard and have just started going through the healing process right now.



Where's the list of resources for survivors—the Black girls who have been irreversibly harmed?



Where's even the mention of survivors? https://t.co/2AUH5gV1Kj — Kina Collins for IL7 (@KinaCollinsIL) September 28, 2021

Kelly, who is from Chicago, still has fans who have supported him over the years as he faced sexual abuse allegations.

Davis’s primary challenger, Kina Collins, sharply criticized Davis for his comments about Kelly.

“This is beyond distasteful to the survivors whose voices were finally heard and have just started going through the healing process right now,” Collins tweeted. "Why are you even talking to @TMZ about R Kelly, shouldn't you be fighting to pass a $3.5 trillion investment in our communities like other progressives are doing?"

Kelly still faces federal charges of child pornography and obstruction in Chicago and the same charges on the state level in Minnesota. The R&B singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

The Washington Examiner contacted Davis but did not immediately receive a response.

