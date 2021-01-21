House Democrat says votes in hand to approve waiver for Austin as U.S. defense chief: CNN

Senate Armed Services Committee Confirmation Hearing for Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives has enough votes to approve a waiver for retired Army General Lloyd Austin to serve as defense secretary, a senior House Democrat said in a phone call on Thursday, CNN reported.

Austin would require a waiver from Congress since he has not been out of uniform long enough, a rule meant to safeguard civilian control of the U.S. Armed Forces.

CNN, citing unidentified sources, said House Majority Whip James Clyburn said in the phone call that the House, which is scheduled vote on the waiver later on Thursday, had enough votes to approve it.

