House Democrat Sharply Takes Down GOP With 1 Mega Trump Zinger

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) took a dig at GOP lawmakers on Wednesday as he joked that former President Donald Trump has showered with “nuclear codes.”

The Democrat made the roast at a House Oversight Committee hearing on government regulations just one day after Trump was arraigned on 37 federal charges linked to his handling of classified documents.

“And all we want to do is go back to Trump, I mean every hearing it’s like ‘if we could just go back to what Trump did’ – the loser of the 2020 election, the loser of the Georgia Senate races, the loser of the 2018 midterms,” Moskowitz said as he mocked Republicans.

Moskowitz went on to note that the Trump administration finalized more federal rules in its last year than any other final year of any presidency in history before poking fun at the 2024 candidate.

“I know it’s inconvenient timing but perhaps we actually need more regulation with Presidents taking nuclear codes and cuddling with them and showering with them in their homes,” Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz: I know it’s inconvenient timing but perhaps we need more regulation with Presidents taking nuclear codes and cuddling with them and showering with them in their homes pic.twitter.com/7AvMu6X1h7 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2023

He also mocked Republicans over their hearing’s title: “Death by a Thousand Regulations: The Biden Administration’s Campaign to Bury America in Red Tape.”

“This, this is their hearing,” said Moskowitz as he broke out red tape with President Joe Biden’s name on it.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) brings red tape with Joe Biden's name on it to mock House Republicans' hearing titled “Death by a Thousand Regulations: The Biden Administration's Campaign to Bury America in Red Tape."



“This is their hearing. Literally." pic.twitter.com/2vWdrvgIZK — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

