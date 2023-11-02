House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and Congressional Equality Caucus chairman, speaks on Capitol Hill (2022). On Wednesday, he and other lawmakers accused Republicans of attempting to hijack federal funding requests by putting anti-LGBTQ provisions into spending bills, and they urged President Joe Biden and party leadership to reject such provisions. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- More than 160 House Democrats accused Republicans of attempting to hijack federal funding requests by sliding anti-LGBTQ provisions into spending bills, and they urged President Joe Biden and party leadership to reject such provisions.

A letter sent Wednesday to the president and House and Senate leaders said there are more than 40 anti-equality provisions in appropriations bills. Some of the provisions restrict access to gender-affirming care, prohibit funding from being used to display LGBTQ Pride flags at certain facilities and allow student religious groups in colleges and universities to discriminate against LGBTQ students or risk losing federal funding.

"If any of these provisions became law, they would negatively impact the rights and freedoms of LGBTQI+ people," 163 lawmakers wrote in the letter, led by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Congressional Equality Caucus chair, and the caucus's co-chairs.

The letter illustrated some of the riders being considered in various appropriations bills, including what it said was:

Gender-affirming care ban riders that would restrict access to evidence-based, medically necessary care for transgender people or eliminate funding to organizations that provide such care.

License to discriminate riders that would create a license for people and organizations-including those receiving taxpayer money -to discriminate against LGBTQI+ people under the guise of religious liberty.

Pride flag riders that would prohibit funds from being used to fly pride flags at covered facilities.

DEI EO riders that would prohibit funds from being used to implement, administer, apply, enforce, or carry out three LGBTQI-inclusive Executive Orders (EONos. 13985, 14035, and 14091) meant to ensure the federal workforce is an inclusive and affirming workplace for employees with marginalized identities.

In addition to those riders, lawmakers said in the letter that several funding bills for fiscal year 2024 have additional antiLGBTQI+ riders, including one to defund the offices of certain special envoys, including the U.S. special envoy to advance the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons.