House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) takes questions from reporters on immigration legislation and the Trump tax cuts during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, U.S., on June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that House Democrats would be discussing "substantial sums of additional money" for border security as a partial government shutdown stretches into its 33rd day.

