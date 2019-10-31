House Democrats face question: Impeach Pence, or make him president?



WASHINGTON — “President Mike Pence” doesn’t exactly have a great ring to it for the Democrats running the impeachment investigation, but it may sound better to them than “President Donald Trump.”

Yet if the House approves impeachment, and less likely but still possible, if the Senate votes to remove Trump, Pence would become president. Would Pence make a better president than Trump?

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, one of three chairmen overseeing the impeachment investigation, paused before answering.

“If I have to answer yes or no, I would say yes.” Engel told Yahoo News on Monday. “While I would disagree with Mike Pence on a number of social issues, I think that Mike Pence understands the Congress and understands the Constitution, and again, we have differences on social issues, but I think that he, from his heart, feels that way about America that all of us that run for office should feel.”

That question got even more pressing this week after the latest series of revelations in the Ukraine scandal, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the House would be setting up procedures for public impeachment hearings — something that could happen before Thanksgiving.

Interviews with close to a dozen House Democrats and top staff involved in the investigation reveal that Pence has gone largely untouched due to a mix of political concerns, intense focus on Trump and an overall lack of concern about the vice president. In the end, he’d be an improvement over Trump, some said, and could be easier to beat for the Democrats in 2020.

One House Democrat involved in the probe didn’t seem too concerned at the thought of Pence taking the Oval Office, noting they expect he would be weak as president and easily beatable as the Republican nominee in 2020.

Besides, impeaching Pence in addition to Trump carries the political baggage of making it look like Democrats are trying to install House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as president — a dream among some Democrats and floated by MSNBC commentators, but politically explosive in that it could feed accusations by Trump that Dems are attempting a coup.

However, some Democrats cautioned that Pence is not entirely off the hook in the ongoing investigation.

“Everything is on the table,” said one House Democratic lawmaker. Asked if there’s a desire to impeach Pence, the Democrat said, “I’m sure everybody wants to, but there’s apprehension.”





“For nearly three years, congressional Democrats have been pursuing endless investigations to overturn the will of the American people,” said Katie Waldman, Pence’s press secretary. “The vice president and this administration will continue to focus on completing trade deals that benefit laborers, lowering drug prices, creating jobs and advancing the priorities of the American people.”

Other Republicans laughed when asked about the prospect of Democrats helping make Pence president — something that seemed remote just a month ago, but more and more plausible by the day.

“Doesn’t it shock you some that if the Democrats were successful in actually kicking Trump out of office, they’d get Pence as president, who is actually a die-hard conservative? Doesn’t that concern them?” said a senior Republican aide.