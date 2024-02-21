House Democrats file legislation to allow municipalities in Missouri to regulate guns

In the wake of the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, Democrats in the Missouri House of Representatives filed 37 identical resolutions seeking the ability to enact local gun laws that supersede those at the state level.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade addressed reporters Monday to preview the resolutions, expressing her disgust with the lack of action from Republican counterparts.

“I don't expect the Republicans to do anything about this,” Quade said. “They haven't for years.”

The Missouri House Democratic Caucus addresses reporters about giving local municipalities the authority to regulate guns in their city. Minority House Leader Crystal Quade delivered remarks.

Currently, Missouri law prohibits local municipalities from enacting gun laws tailored to individual jurisdictions. The resolutions filed would allow voters to decide whether they want cities to be able to enact their own gun laws.

“Republican state legislators have shown no intention of passing even the most common-sense gun safety measures in the 20-plus years they have held the majority,” Quade said. “As with so many issues where they have failed to show leadership, it falls to the people to make things right. Voters should have the ultimate say in giving their local leaders the power to protect their citizens when the state lawmakers in control refuse to act.”

There are currently initiative petitions filed that seek to accomplish the same goal, though it is unknown where those stand in respect to getting enough signatures to make the ballot this year.

Quade recognizes that the Democratic Party is in the minority in the state legislature, but she and her fellow members of the House Democratic Caucus feel that they owe it to their constituents to fight for tougher gun regulations.

“As a super, super-minority party, there isn't a lot we can do when it comes to policy,” Quade said. “We can get loud and we can draw attention to this.”

House Republicans, including House Speaker Dean Plocher, said on several occasions that laws don’t prevent tragedies like the one that occurred in Kansas City because criminals don’t obey the laws.

Quade thinks that mindset would negate the very purpose of their elected positions.

“What the hell are we doing as lawmakers?” Quade said. “Why are we here at all?”

The Missouri House also decided to stop pursuing the passage of two bills expanding firearms access, including one that would have exempted guns and ammunition from state and local taxes and another that would have allowed guns on public transit and in churches, while also lowering the age to get a concealed carry permit.

House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson indicated that this decision was made after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed opposition to the bill.

“The thing that really struck me was that we offered the Kansas City mayor thoughts and prayers, and then how could we take up a bill that he specifically has said that Kansas City does not want?” Patterson said. “I just thought that it would be very disrespectful to do that.”

Quade, however, felt that there were other motivations for not considering the legislation.

“I think the real answer is that they know that if they move those bills right now that the public will freak out,” Quade said. “They know that we will freak out.”

During Monday afternoon’s full session of the Missouri House, representatives passed an omnibus public safety bill, which some Republicans called “common sense” gun reform. The bill contained “Blair’s Law,” which would prohibit celebratory gunfire.

Democrats thought that this public safety law didn’t go far enough and spoke emotionally about their personal experiences sheltering themselves and children during the Super Bowl parade. Quade also attended the parade, and she recounted the “complete terror” she felt and observed as she took shelter in a bathroom.

“We put all the children behind us and stood in front of them while they were crying,” Quade said. “The look of fear that these children had is something that I will never forget.”

However, Quade expects this to play out as it has in previous years when there was a tragedy related to a mass shooting.

“What's going to happen is we're going to stand here, and we're going to yell over the next few weeks,” Quade said. “We're going to cause as much chaos as we can to try to get them to draw attention to this and do something. They're going to offer thoughts and prayers, and say ‘Now's not the time,’ and then move on about their day.”

She feels that there is only one way that things will change in that response.

“What’s it going to take?” Quade said. “It's going to take, to the question before, to elect different people who actually listen and aren't worried about their next paycheck or who's financing their campaigns, but actually listen to the voters and people who want change.”

