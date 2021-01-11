House Democrats introduce impeachment article charging Trump with 'incitement of insurrection'

Brendan Morrow

Following last week's Capitol building riot, House Democrats have officially introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump.

Democrats on Monday formally introduced the impeachment article charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" days after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a deadly riot while lawmakers met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Washington Post reports. The resolution states that Trump, who has falsely claimed he won the election and spoke to his supporters before they breached the Capitol, "willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol."

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," it also says, CNN reports. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) previously announced her support for impeaching Trump a second time should Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, and Politico reports Pelosi is "on the cusp of majority support in the House." An impeachment vote may happen on Wednesday or Thursday, according to CNN, and Trump could become the first president to be impeached twice.

