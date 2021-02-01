House Democrats look ready to boot Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees if GOP doesn't act first

House Democrats are taking their first steps to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — or at least strip her of as much power as possible.

Since Greene took office a month ago, Democrats have escalated talks to remove her as social media posts surfaced showing her claiming school shootings were hoaxes and seemingly cheering on the executions of Democratic officials. And on Monday, they took their first concrete step toward doing so, unveiling a resolution to kick Greene off the committees she was recently seated on.

Greene has publicly supported QAnon conspiracy theories, and has a long track record of making racist, anti-Muslim, and anti-Semitic comments. Meanwhile her harassment of school shooting survivors prompted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) — who represent districts next to Parkland, Florida; encompassing Parkland; and encompassing Newtown, Connecticut, respectively — to take action against her. In a press conference Monday, the three representatives introduced a resolution that would, with a simple majority vote, remove Greene from the Labor, Education, and Budget committees.

The House Rules Committee will take an initial vote on the measure Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said that gives House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) 72 hours to take action himself to remove Greene; A McCarthy spokesperson told CNN that the two leaders plan to discuss the matter this week.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) is also circulating a resolution to remove Greene from the House entirely. It'll take a two-thirds majority vote to remove Greene, and is unlikely to pass. Wasserman Schultz acknowledged this Monday, saying that while Democrats "can't stop her from speaking," they can "essentially render her nearly powerless" by keeping her off committees.

