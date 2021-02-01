House Democrats look ready to boot Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees if GOP doesn't act first

Kathryn Krawczyk
Updated

House Democrats are taking their first steps to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — or at least strip her of as much power as possible.

Since Greene took office a month ago, Democrats have escalated talks to remove her as social media posts surfaced showing her claiming school shootings were hoaxes and seemingly cheering on the executions of Democratic officials. And on Monday, they took their first concrete step toward doing so, unveiling a resolution to kick Greene off the committees she was recently seated on.

Greene has publicly supported QAnon conspiracy theories, and has a long track record of making racist, anti-Muslim, and anti-Semitic comments. Meanwhile her harassment of school shooting survivors prompted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) — who represent districts next to Parkland, Florida; encompassing Parkland; and encompassing Newtown, Connecticut, respectively — to take action against her. In a press conference Monday, the three representatives introduced a resolution that would, with a simple majority vote, remove Greene from the Labor, Education, and Budget committees.

The House Rules Committee will take an initial vote on the measure Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said that gives House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) 72 hours to take action himself to remove Greene; A McCarthy spokesperson told CNN that the two leaders plan to discuss the matter this week.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) is also circulating a resolution to remove Greene from the House entirely. It'll take a two-thirds majority vote to remove Greene, and is unlikely to pass. Wasserman Schultz acknowledged this Monday, saying that while Democrats "can't stop her from speaking," they can "essentially render her nearly powerless" by keeping her off committees.

More stories from theweek.com
Meatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'
Rise of the Barstool conservatives
Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Here's a side-by-side comparison of GOP, Biden coronavirus relief bills

    The details of the COVID-19 relief package proposed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and nine other Republican senators as a counter to President Biden's plan are out. The bill would cost a total of $618 billion, far below Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal. The two do find common ground on COVID-19 containment efforts like vaccine distribution and testing — both would allocate $160 billion in that category. But, there's not a lot of overlap elsewhere. The GOP package contains direct stimulus checks, but they begin at $1,000 per individual and begin phasing out for people who earn $40,000 per year with a cap at $50,000. The Biden plan, meanwhile, would provide $1,400 that begin phasing out at $75,000 per year with a $115,000 cap for individuals and $206,000 for couples. The GOP bill would also extend enhanced unemployment insurance through June at $300 per week, compared to Biden's $400 per week, which would last through September. Funds for school reopening, rental and landlord support, and state and local government aid are other areas that are either diminished or cut entirely from the GOP plan. $618b GOP plan / $1.9T Biden plan pic.twitter.com/zUOpzn01rR — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 1, 2021 Biden has agreed to sit down with the senators behind the bill, but earlier reports indicated Democratic lawmakers don't believe it's worth entertaining, so the meeting may just be a formality. 10 Senate Republicans offer covid-relief package less than one-third the size of Biden’s - including nothing for core Democratic priority of state/local govt aid Biden responds by inviting them to the WH today this looks less like negotiation than a polite exchange of gestures — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

    Canada said it regretted a "misunderstanding" after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomat's order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan. "We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday, adding that the virus should not be linked to specific countries or regions.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Firings of officers after students pulled from car reversed

    Video of Atlanta police officers using Tasers and pulling two college students from a car during a large protest last year against police brutality and racial injustice sparked national outrage, and two of the officers were immediately fired. The Civil Service Board found the city did not follow its own personnel procedures, which resulted in the officers being deprived of due process because they were not given proper notification or adequate opportunity to respond. The board, which is made up of five residents recommended by the mayor and confirmed by the city council, ordered Monday that the dismissals of Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner be revoked.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • House impeachment brief contains a whole section dedicated to its Republican support

    House Democrats are adding a new element to their second impeachment case against former President Donald Trump: Republicans. The House's impeachment managers, all Democrats, released their impeachment trial brief on Tuesday deeming Trump "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And to capitalize on the support of 10 Republicans who voted with every Democrat to charge Trump, the managers included a whole section dedicated to how the article of impeachment was approved "with bipartisan support." The section of the trial brief emphasizes the speed with which House members took up impeachment after the riot, specifying that "five days after the assault on the Capitol, an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was introduced in the House," and that it was approved two days later. "The House acted with urgency because President Trump's rhetoric and conduct before, during, and after the riot made clear that he was a menace to the nation’s security and democratic system," the brief argues. To solidify their point, the impeachment managers quoted statements from Republicans who voted to charge Trump. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), for example, noted in a statement that "it cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection." Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) stated that even after the riot, where five people were killed and many more injured, Trump "has not addressed the nation to ask for calm." And House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) simply said that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Trump's trial begins in the Senate next week. It's still unclear if any Senate Republicans will vote for his impeachment, making it unlikely that Democrats will get the 67 votes they need for conviction. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Rise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Irish freight volumes to EU ports doubled in first month of Brexit

    Irish freight volumes to and from European Union ports doubled in January, the government said on Monday, as many traders shunned the once-speedier route to the continent through Britain due to Brexit red tape and delays. For decades, the so-called UK landbridge offered exporters the swiftest route between Ireland and mainland Europe. The UK's exit from the EU at the end of 2020 has led to a three-fold rise in direct routes in the last 12 months, mainly to French ports.

  • Biden administration to send 1m Covid vaccine doses to pharmacies next week to scale up distribution

    The Biden administration has announced it would be sending one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to some pharmacies in the United States starting next week to scale up distribution of the jabs. This would be the first phase in Mr Biden’s federal pharmacy program, which will offer more vaccinations for communities through local pharmacies. Already the Biden administration was delivering 10.5 million doses each week to states to be distributed among residents.

  • A woman charged in the Capitol riot asked the judge for permission to leave the US for a vacation in Mexico

    Jenny Cudd's lawyers said she had "planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees" in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

  • Army Investigates How Soldiers Drank Antifreeze Chemical as 2 Remain in ICU

    Nine of the soldiers have been released from the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

  • Myanmar’s Military Didn’t Just Overthrow Aung San Suu Kyi's Government. It’s Cracking Down on All Forms of Dissent

    The arrest of activists and writers is a sign that the coup is an attempt to crush the fragile political liberalization

  • Report: 2 FBI agents dead, 3 injured after attempting to serve warrant in Florida

    Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

  • New York health experts quit as Cuomo crafts his own delay-plagued vaccination plans

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has long bragged about New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, crafting a foam mountain and writing a book in attempts to prove the state had conquered the pandemic. But the state's COVID-19 numbers have since summited a far larger mountain and its vaccination rate lags behind 19 other states', all while Cuomo continues to sidestep top health officials, The New York Times reports. New York health officials spent years preparing vaccination plans with local health departments, spurred largely by bioterrorism fears after 9/11. But Cuomo abandoned that plan in favor of having hospitals coordinate vaccinations. Cuomo met with "hospital executives, outside consultants, and a top hospital lobbyist" to make those plans, the Times reports; New York's first vaccine ended up going to a nurse from that lobbyist's hospital. In the first few weeks of the vaccine's rollout, the state ended up canceling appointments because they didn't have supplies to meet the demand. Current and former health officials have meanwhile felt shunted throughout the process, with one former official telling the Times that "morale certainly was and continues to be at an all-time low." Nine top state health officials have even resigned or retired throughout the pandemic. Cuomo even sidelined the New York City Health Department's plans to expand childhood vaccination procedures to the whole city population. In an October letter, Cuomo told the Trump administration to only work with the state in coordinating vaccine distribution, one city official told the Times. This "extensive red tape and unnecessary rigidity ... made an extraordinarily difficult task all the more challenging," a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the Times. There's no way of knowing if New York City's plan, or the one experts spent years organizing, would've performed better. But while Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa contends oversubscriptions for vaccine appointments mean their system worked just fine, one epidemiologist says hospitals were never built to handle this kind of public health crisis. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Rise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • AstraZeneca's China partner expects to be able to make 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

    China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020. "Kangtai is actively pushing forward procedures for the vaccine's clinical trial and registration in China, and has completed a manufacturing plant and started trial production," the Shenzhen-based firm said in a press release. The firm obtained rights to supply the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and Oxford University, in mainland China last year in return for having capacity to produce at least 200 million doses by the end of 2021.

  • Six people — including five children — killed in Oklahoma shooting, cops say

    The suspect initially fled from police, but was caught in a foot pursuit.