House Democrats to mine intel to build Trump impeachment case

When Congress initiated impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon 45 years ago, the House Intelligence Committee didn’t exist.

Now, Democrats plan to use the panel — and its access to the nation’s most closely guarded counterintelligence secrets — to help guide a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump, according to Democratic aides.

The Intelligence Committee’s involvement could provide Democrats with more evidence against Trump that could strengthen their case against him.

The intelligence panel's role is a sign of the unprecedented nature of the questions surrounding Trump's relationship with Russia, as well as the uncharted territory House Democrats find themselves in as they consider whether to formally recommend Trump’s removal from office.

Typically, impeachment proceedings are the province of the House Judiciary Committee — and the panel, led by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), has taken the lead in a nascent legal fight that its members say could lead to articles of impeachment. But Nadler isn’t going it alone.

Sources involved in the process say Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) signed off on the panel’s legal strategy and suggested approaches that would closely bind the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees together as the process unfolds. Allegations that Trump welcomed Russian interference in the 2016 election while pursuing a business deal in Moscow have taken center stage for Schiff's panel.

“In a case as unique as Trump, it is important to consider the totality of the evidence, including classified information,” said a source close to Schiff. “We’ve been working closely with the Judiciary Committee throughout this process and will continue to provide support as needed.”

A spokesman for California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the Intelligence panel, did not respond to a request for comment. Schiff declined to comment for this story.

The relationship between the committees became clearest in the Judiciary Committee’s request last month for a federal judge to release reams of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s secret evidence, collected through the use of a grand jury. House lawyers have said the committees require this information to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against Trump.

“In light of the nature of the special counsel’s investigation and [the House Intelligence Committee’s] jurisdiction over intelligence and counterintelligence-related matters,” the House’s grand-jury petition states, “the Judiciary Committee will seek [the Intelligence Committee’s] assistance in reviewing grand jury materials and other evidence and in assessing whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president.”

Traditionally, an impeachment process has involved the public airing of allegations and evidence against a sitting president. But counterintelligence information, by its nature, is classified and cannot be publicly released or discussed — presenting lawmakers with a new challenge when making the public case for Trump’s ouster.

“The Constitution doesn’t contemplate the notion of having a classified portion of an impeachment process, and it would be political malpractice to try to pursue such a drastic remedy without fully informing the public of the complete factual record,” said Bradley Moss, a prominent national security attorney. “If articles of impeachment are pursued, the House will have to rely upon unclassified information or, as a last resort, use its own Article I authority to disclose otherwise classified information.”

Others noted that the House would have to weigh taking the extraordinary step of revealing classified information if it felt that information contained in secret files were crucial to prove their case.

