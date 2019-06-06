House Democrats move towards court action versus Barr, McGahn

U.S. Attorney General William Barr participates in a news conference after a meeting with Attorney Generals of Northern Triangle of Central America in San Salvador

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee, advancing House Democrats' wide-ranging probes of President Donald Trump, on Thursday unveiled a measure authorizing federal court action to enforce subpoenas issued to Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn over the Mueller report.

In a step that would throw another aspect of the widening confrontation between Trump and House Democrats into the courts, the Rules Committee also set the terms for possible court action by other House committees investigating the president.

The committee's resolution is expected to go to a vote on the House floor on Tuesday, according to Democratic aides.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Barr, seeking release of an unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Barr disregarded the subpoena.

The same panel subpoenaed McGahn, seeking his testimony, which he refused to provide in line with a pattern of stonewalling by the Trump administration of Democrats' inquiries.





