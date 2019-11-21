House Democrats ponder expanding impeachment probe after Sondland 'game changer' testimony

WASHINGTON — Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s explosive testimony Wednesday that “everyone was in the loop” on President Trump’s efforts to secure an investigation of a political rival prompted rank-and-file Democrats to discuss whether it was time to expand their probe.

Sondland testified in minute detail — down to the names of staffers and code words used internally to identify officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — how Vice President Mike Pence, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, former national security advisor John Bolton and others knew the intimate details of Trump’s plans.

“Was there a quid pro quo?” Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified. “With regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson described the testimony as a “smoking gun,” and Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee called it a “game changer.”

Kildee said it was time for Democrats to think about expanding their probe: “We should at least call the witnesses he indicated were in the loop. That would include Mr. Mulvaney, Mr. Pompeo, for sure.”

Sondland’s testimony added a flash of drama to impeachment hearings that, until Wednesday, had been fairly dry — filled with incredible detail of Trump’s efforts to coax an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but lacking the high drama that Sondland provided.

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters) More

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a Massachusetts Democrat and scion of the Kennedy family, said Sondland’s testimony made clear that Democrats can’t let officials like Pompeo, Mulvaney and Pence off the hook.

“There’s very few of my Republican colleagues who are disputing the facts of this case. Like, none. And if there were any, I think they’re going to have an awfully hard time doing so after what we just heard from Ambassador Sondland,” Kennedy told Yahoo News on Wednesday.

“In my view, what happened here is a textbook case of extortion, and I think that anybody who conspired with the president to engage in this criminal act should be looked at as well,” said Rep. Filemon Vela, a Texas Democrat.

But Republicans quickly ripped Sondland, questioning the veracity of his testimony. Trump’s EU ambassador had testified in his private deposition that he had no recollection of a quid pro quo by Trump, seeking an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in return for military assistance. But Sondland later amended his closed-door deposition to change course and say there was a quid pro quo.

“I think he’s concerned about his own perjury, honestly. I think his attorney is concerned about his own hide,” Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, told Yahoo News.

Rep. Ron Estes, a Kansas Republican, laughed and said, “There’s maybe some fuzziness in his recollection of what he did say.”

House Republican leaders have strived to keep their members on message, attacking the impeachment process but not the witnesses themselves, particularly following Trump’s own tweets berating witnesses.

Senior House Republicans limited their criticism of Sondland on Wednesday, and instead focused their fire on Democrats.

Sondland gives his opening statement to the committee. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP) More