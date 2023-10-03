House Democrats Refuse to Save McCarthy in Vote on His Ouster

House Democrats say they do not intend to save Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) when they vote on his speakership Tuesday. According to The New York Times, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters: “We’re not voting in any way that would help Speaker McCarthy. Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy, and why should they?” On Monday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) moved to oust McCarthy, and four Republicans have since stated they would vote with Gaetz, potentially giving decision power to Democrats. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), a moderate that occasionally sides with Republicans, also said he would go against McCarthy. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-CA) did not disclose how he would vote to reporters and later shared on X: “House Democrats will continue to put people over politics.” Jeffries later penned a “Dear Colleague” letter stating that House Democrats will vote “yes” on the motion to vacate the chair, writing: “House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward. Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same.”

House Democrats will continue to put people over politics.



We are ready to find bipartisan common ground.



Our extreme colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same.



They must find a way to end the House Republican Civil War. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 3, 2023

My statement on the chaos, dysfunction and extremism of the House Republican Conference. pic.twitter.com/1AAeBiFtPH — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 3, 2023

Read it at The New York Times

Read more at The Daily Beast.