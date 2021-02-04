  • Oops!
Trump says he won't testify at impeachment trial, denying Democrats' request he answer questions

Nicholas Wu, Bart Jansen and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he will not testify in the Senate impeachment trial, denying a request from Democratic prosecutors who want him to answer questions under oath.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a former constitutional law professor leading the Democrats' case, wrote a letter to Trump saying his response to the article of impeachment earlier this week had "denied many factual allegations," and therefore Democrats requested he testify as early as next Monday and no later than next Thursday.

"If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021," Raskin wrote, referring to the Capitol riots last month.

Trump's attorneys responded to the request by blasting it as a "public relations stunt." In a letter to Raskin and House prosecutors, Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen argued that needing testimony from the former president shows Democrats "cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen."

"The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games," the attorneys wrote.

Ali Pardo, a spokeswoman for Trump, clarified to USA TODAY the former president had no intention of going under oath as part of the trial.

"The President will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding," she said.

Democrats want to ask Trump questions about arguments his lawyers made in a pretrial brief unveiled Tuesday. His attorneys, in a 14-page filing, argued Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, which Democrats alleged incited the riot, were protected free speech and denied he played any part in inciting the attack, which left multiple people dead. If Trump testifies, the Democratic impeachment managers would likely press him on the arguments in the brief and question whether his remarks had no relation to the riot.

Democrats in the House impeached Trump in January for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The Senate begins oral arguments Tuesday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who said he had been in contact with Trump, called the request for Trump's testimony "a political showboat move," noting the House didn't call any witnesses before their impeachment vote Jan. 13.

He said he hoped Trump would not testify, saying it would not "be in anybody’s interest."

"It’s just a nightmare for the country to do this, it’s just a political showboat move to do this and they didn’t call him in the House,” he said. Trump's appearance at the trial would be voluntary unless the Senate votes to compel witnesses.

The Senate has not yet decided whether it will call witnesses or adopted rules for the trial. The Senate, when it was led by Republicans rather than Democrats, voted not to call witnesses at Trump’s first trial last year.

If witnesses are called, the House Democratic lawmakers prosecuting the case, Trump’s defense team and senators could each ask questions.

If a witness resists a subpoena, the Senate could vote to subpoena testimony. Congress typically authorizes its counsel to ask federal courts to enforce subpoenas, but those decisions can take months or years to resolve. Trump’s Justice Department fought numerous subpoenas for witnesses and documents during the investigation of his first impeachment over his dealings with Ukraine.

Some senators have expressed reluctance about calling witnesses because doing so could prolong the trial.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of Senate Republican leadership, told reporters on Tuesday a trial could "stretch into March or April" if witnesses are called.

"Neither side is eager to stretch this out for weeks but that's what will happen if you start calling witnesses," Blunt said.

Asked about calling Trump as a witness, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters, he'd be "inclined" to let the managers "try the case as they see fit" if they thought Trump's testimony would "add weight to the evidence."

"There's no innocent explanation for what he did," he said.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it would be a "dog and pony show" if Trump testified. Manchin declined to comment on whether Trump's testimony would add value to the trial, saying it's the "House's call" to ask him to testify.

And Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told reporters it would be a "terrible idea" for Trump to testify. Asked why, he said, "have you met President Trump?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Impeachment: Trump says he won't testify at Senate impeachment trial

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session. The Senate later approved the agreement by unanimous consent. Schumer, D-N.Y., said the deal with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky settled committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote.