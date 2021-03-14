House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

Gustaf Kilander
3 min read
Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) and other Representatives-elect arrive at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)
Some House Democrats have made clear that they will not engage in bipartisan work with any Republican who has questioned the outcome of the presidential election.

Massachusetts freshman Representative Jake Auchincloss said he was now googling fellow members of Congress from the other side of the aisle before starting any kind of cooperation across party lines. "I kind of throw cold water on the whole thing,” if it turns out a GOP member has refused to admit that Joe Biden won the election, he told NBC News.

Those who voted against certifying the election even after the riot on 6 January simply went too far in the eyes of many Democrats. Mr Auchincloss said he doesn't like political litmus tests, but "insurrection against the United States government qualifies," he said.

While many Democratic lawmakers are each drawing their own lines, many of them find themselves unable to work with Republicans they used to craft legislation with because of their record on the election. Some Democrats say that certain GOP opponents no longer share that essential belief in democracy and elections.

Illinois House Democrat Brad Schneider says he needs "an affirmative statement that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States and the 2020 election was an honest and fair election," from any Republican that he may work with.

Mr Schneider said he has ended previous working relationships after the riot on 6 January. “It’s hard to envision going into an administration with a partner who doesn’t acknowledge the legitimacy of that administration or is showing a commitment to the truth,” he told NBC News.

Read more: Pro-Trump senator praises Capitol rioters and claims they would’ve been dangerous if BLM protesters

Republicans are also accused of blocking the expeditious passage of bipartisan and noncontroversial bills called suspension bills because Democrats aren't allowing amendments to the legislation.

Democratic leader in the House Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday: “Suspensions are, frankly, the one item that we have left that we have dealt with on a bipartisan basis.”

New Hampshire Democratic Representative Ann McLane Kuster has told her staff to go through the social media posts of Republicans she may work with to make sure that they meet her standards, saying that she'll only work with those who “recognise the lawful election of Joe Biden".

She told NBC News: “If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation."

Michigan Republican Representative Peter Meijer told WOOD-TV in his home state that he didn't like the way the Covid relief bill was passed, without a single Republican vote.

He said: “We’re setting the precedent that whoever is in power disregards the filibuster, disregards any consideration of the minority party. And those things that are passed in a radical and sweeping way when one party is in power will just encourage the next party when it comes back into power to operate in the same way. So we’re seeing those increasing degrees of toxicity and partisan[ship].”

The Independent has reached out to the National Republican Congressional Committee for comment.

