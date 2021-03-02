House Democrats seek reform of federal lands drilling program

FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valerie Volcovici
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday introduced a set of bills to reform federal oil and gas leasing regulations, including by raising royalty rates and toughening cleanup requirements.

The bills would update decades-old laws governing oil and gas drilling to boost the program's value for taxpayers. While the proposals would not deliver on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to stop issuing new leases to fight climate change, they could be applied to existing leaseholders if passed into law.

Biden paused new leasing shortly after taking office to review the program, a move widely seen as a first step toward a permanent ban - drawing opposition from lawmakers in oil-producing states and the drilling industry. Some 25% of U.S. oil and gas production comes from federal lands and waters.

The bills stand a good chance of passing in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, but may have a harder time moving through the divided Senate. It is unclear if Biden would sign the measures into law.

One of the bills, introduced by Representative Katie Porter, the new chair of the House natural resources oversight committee, would raise royalty rates for onshore development from 12.5% to 18.75%, for example, and boost the minimum bid price for federal acreage from $2 per acre to $5.

Porter's bill also requires the interior secretary to evaluate royalty increases periodically.

Another bill, from Representative Diana DeGette, would set a target for the United States to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector on federal land by 65% below 2012 levels by 2025, and 90% by 2030.

Another measure proposed by Representative Alan Lowenthal would increase the amount of money drillers set aside for cleanups, to ensure taxpayers aren't left with the bill.

Maria Handley, director of campaigns at The Wilderness Society, said the package of bills would make it harder for the oil industry to "call dibs on millions of acres of land and then do nothing with them."

Some 53% of onshore leased federal acreage, around 13.9 million acres, is nonproducing, according to the Interior Department.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use

    Malaysia on Tuesday granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide COVID-19 inoculation programme. Malaysia began its vaccination drive on Feb. 24 using a shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, as it tries to rein in a spike in infections and help revive an economy that recorded its worst slump in more than two decades last year. The conditional approval means Malaysia will use the vaccines developed by Astrazeneca and Sinovac, but both firms - along with Pfizer - will be required to provide additional data on rolling submissions to ensure the vaccines' effectiveness and safety, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

  • First shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine coming to SC this week

    Roughly 41,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, are slated for the Palmetto State this week, DHEC said.

  • AstraZeneca sells stake in vaccine maker Moderna for nearly $1 billion

    London-listed AstraZeneca recorded $1.38 billion in equity portfolio sales last year, with "a large proportion" of it coming from the Moderna sale, according its latest annual report. Shares in Moderna, which went public in 2018 at $23 per share, surged more than five times last year after it began working on a COVID-19 vaccine based on a new mRNA technology that won U.S. approval in December. Its shot relies on synthetic genes to send a message to the body's immune system to build immunity and can be produced at a scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines like AstraZeneca's.

  • Tom Brady began focusing on next year the morning after the Super Bowl

    The mental approach that makes Tom Brady a champion was on full display on the morning after the Super Bowl, when he was already talking to a member of the Buccaneers coaching staff about what the Bucs can do to be better next year. Buccaneers assistant Clyde Christensen told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay [more]

  • Analysis: U.S. seeks to put Saudi crown prince in his place - for now

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been spared direct punishment after a U.S. intelligence report implicated him in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he has not emerged unscathed. The declassified report, based on CIA intelligence, concludes that the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. President Joe Biden's decision to publish a report that his predecessor Donald Trump had set aside brings with it a broad refocusing of Washington's stance on dealing with the kingdom, on its human rights record, and on its lucrative arms purchases.

  • Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital

    Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province, the latest in a series of airborne assaults it has blamed on Yemen’s rebel Houthis. The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen’s yearslong war announced the Iran-allied Houthis had launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan, with a fourth toward another southwestern city and other drones being monitored.

  • Spanish government says all cattle on pariah ship should be killed

    More than 850 cows that have spent months on a ship in the Mediterranean are no longer fit for transport and should be killed, Spain's Agriculure Ministry said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months. The animals were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus.

  • Myanmar coup: UN ambassador fired after anti-army speech

    The ambassador made an emotional appeal urging countries to help remove the military from power.

  • His famous granddad broke racial barriers. This NC State athlete is learning to, too.

    “Stand up for the things that you believe in, even if it is those out there that don’t agree with you. Just keep fighting because it’s going to do good.”

  • Nasa’s DC headquarters renamed after ‘Hidden Figures’ engineer Mary Jackson

    Jackson became Nasa’s first Black female engineer in 1958

  • Nigeria's Zamfara school abduction: More than 300 Nigerian girls missing

    Nigeria's president warns the kidnappers that his government will not give in to blackmail.

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Ben Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'

    Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) didn't exactly pull punches in an interview with Politico, going after congressional Republicans, Democrats, former President Donald Trump, and the Biden administration all in one go. Sasse, who is facing imminent censure from the Nebraska GOP for voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, stands by that vote and says he's not bothered by the action his home state's Republican Party is taking against him, though he did say he thinks it's not "healthy." His comments to Politico seemed to back up that confidence. At one point, when asked about Trump loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Sasse simply said "that guy is not an adult," and described Congress, generally, as "a bunch of yokels screaming." Sasse's candor is gutsy, but it's worth noting he's generally well-respected by his Senate colleagues and won re-election handily last year, so he's ensconced in the upper chamber until 2026, and likely doesn't need to look over his shoulder as of now. While he's been in the spotlight for his intra-party criticism of late, Sasse did have words for Democrats, as well, per Politico. He said the Biden administration is "cowering" to the opinions of progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and called the education spending plan in President Biden's COVID-19 relief package "disastrous." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Armenian opposition leader urges army to rebel after PM's coup accusation

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's grip on power appeared to be slipping on Friday, a day after the army called on him to quit. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in the capital Yerevan to demand his downfall, and a leading opposition figure called on the army to rebel against him. Pashinyan told his supporters on Thursday he was firing Onik Gasparyan, the chief of the army's general staff.

  • After a chaotic year, Biden moves to reclaim the USPS, despite a defiant Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

    Biden nominated three people to open positions on the agency's governing board, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would create a Democratic advantage.

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Iran condemns U.S. strikes in Syria, denies attacks in Iraq

    Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria, and denied responsibility for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq that prompted Friday's strikes. Washington said its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to the rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

  • Poles go underground for COVID treatment in UNESCO-listed salt mine

    A UNESCO World Heritage site in Poland is being used to help people recover from COVID-19, with patients going deep underground in the Wieliczka salt mine to a therapeutic centre dealing with respiratory illness. Famous for its ornate underground chapels carved from salt, the Wieliczka mine, located just outside the southern city of Krakow, is one of Poland's biggest tourist attractions, drawing around 1.8 million visitors in 2019. Magdalena Kostrzon, a doctor working at the mine, told Reuters that patients with respiratory illnesses have been coming there since the 19th century.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates