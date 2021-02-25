House Democrats strike back at GOP ‘false equivalencies’ during domestic terror hearing

Alex Woodward
·6 min read
&lt;p&gt;Sheila Jackson Lee holds a photo of the crowd at the 6 January insurrection during a House committee hearing on 24 February.&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Sheila Jackson Lee holds a photo of the crowd at the 6 January insurrection during a House committee hearing on 24 February.

(Getty Images)

During a congressional hearing on the rise of domestic terror in the US, Democratic lawmakers condemned false equivalencies and attempts among Republicans to compare an insurrection at the US Capitol to protests against police killings of Black Americans.

“Equating a movement for justice with white nationalism is ignorant and dangerous on your part,” said US Rep Cori Bush. “If not for the white supremacy from which you benefit, we would not be in the streets … There are not ‘fine people on both sides’. There is simply no comparison.”

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday heard calls from civil rights and criminal justice experts to pressure post-Donald Trump federal law enforcement agencies to tackle white supremacist violence after ignoring or undermining far-right extremism for decades, they said.

But Republicans on the committee – some of whom were connected to the “stop the steal” campaign that encouraged rioters on 6 January and supported overturning Electoral College results – insisted “antifa” remained a threat as they condemned political violence without connecting it to their own rhetoric. Their sole witness, Andy Ngo, has promoted deceptively edited videos from protests, criticised as dishonest reporting to deflect attention from far-right violence.

Democratic Rep Sheila Jackson Lee said any attempt to link the rise in domestic terrorism threats to antifa was “irresponsible and belittles the seriousness of right-wing violence and misidentifies who the perpetrators are.”

Republican Jim Jordan compared the insurrection at the Capitol – mounted by Trump supporters motivated by a lie that the election was stolen from them, in an attempt to overturn votes as lawmakers convened to certify results – to the weeks of unrest in Portland, Oregon against police violence and a militarised federal law enforcement presence.

“What we lived through in one day … you and your neighbours in Portland lived through 120 days straight,” he said. “And yet I don’t recall, don’t remember the Democrats condemning what was going on in Portland.”

Ms Bush, an organiser from St Louis, Missouri who emerged from Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the wake of the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, said that “it’s easy for us to talk about protests from the lofty halls of Congress.”

“You have actually no clue what was actually happening on the ground,” she said. “I’m one of those Black Lives Matter protesters you’re talking about.”

Following Mr Trump’s election loss, Republican Louis Gohmert filed a lawsuit in an attempt to give former vice president Mike Pence authority to toss out the results. “Basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you got to go to the streets and be as violent as antifa and [Black Lives Matter],” he told Newsmax just days before a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election.

At Wednesday’s hearing, he said: “We know most of the people there that day were Trump supporters, and we know most of the people who went into the Capitol were Trump supporters, but we don’t need to completely ignore others that were in the Capitol.”

He pointed to the case of one rioter who had previously rallied with Black Lives Matter demonstrators. That man, John Sullivan, has been rejected by left-wing organisers and labelled an opportunist and provocateur, whose persona and business interests have adapted to meet his viral moments.

At one point, Republican Tom Tiffany asked terror expert Malcolm Nance, who is Black, “Why did more minorities vote for President Trump in this election?”

“I’m sorry, is that a legitimate question?” he answered.

Democratic Rep Ted Lieu challenged his GOP colleagues to admit that the 2020 election was not stolen, the “big lie that fuelled the rage” on 6 January.

He condemned Republicans airing a “deeply offensive” video clip showing the former president’s “very fine people on both sides” remarks following the far-right violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

“It is wrong from my Republican colleagues to somehow whitewash that,” he said. “It’s that same false equivalence we see today.”

Federal law enforcement has sounded alarms about the rise of white nationalist violence in recent years, meeting a Trump-era Justice Department that remained focused elsewhere.

FBI director Christopher Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee in 2020 that “people subscribing to some kind of white supremacist-type ideology is certainly the biggest chunk” of racially motivated violent extremist cases.

In February, he told the House Judiciary Committee that domestic violent extremism has risen to a “national threat priority” and poses a “steady threat of violence and economic harm” as long as its underlying drivers persist, including “perceptions of government or law enforcement overreach, socio-political conditions, racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and reactions to legislative actions.”

After Mr Wray said that antifa represents “more of an ideology or a movement that an organisation”, Mr Trump lashed out, saying the FBI was allowing “anarchists and thugs” to “get way with murder”, as he pressured his Justice Department to pursue left-wing groups.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a terror bulletin following the Capitol riots warning that “ideologically motivated violent extremists” could “continue to mobilise to incite or commit violence”.

Members of the Brennan Centre for Justice and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights Better told the committee on Wednesday that the Justice Department must gather accurate data on white supremacist violence to inform a comprehensive national strategy to address it.

“The problem is that the Justice Department and the FBI choose not to prioritise the investigation and prosecution of white supremacism or white violence as a matter of policy and practice,” said the Brennan Centre’s Michael German.

They also warned against expanding powers that would lead to greater racial profiling and abuse of political opponents, following the targeting of Black Americans in the FBI’s Cointelpro operations, post-9/11 measures that developed unprecedented domestic surveillance, and a Trump-era Justice Department that sought felony convictions for protesters.

Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said Congress should also “demand a full accounting of what is being done to address white supremacy in law enforcement.”

The Capitol riots revealed a growing number of law enforcement officers and military personnel and veterans who participated in the rally that preceded the insurrection, resulting in more than a dozen suspensions and internal and FBI investigations, as well as federal charges against at least two officers.

“Aren’t we tired? Aren’t we as a nation exhausted?” said Democratic Rep Val Demings. “Doesn’t this issue deserve more than a political debate, a lacklustre and half-hearted response? … If my colleagues on the other side want to keep score, they will lose. This country is young but its history is ugly and long.”

Read More

‘Undermining democracy’: Rashida Tlaib on why the Squad is against new terror laws after Capitol attack

Massive ‘intelligence issues’ and slow-moving Pentagon left police on an island amid Capitol riot, security officials testify

US issues terrorism advisory over ‘heightened threat’ following Biden inauguration

Recommended Stories

  • Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday lifted a freeze on green cards issued by his predecessor during the pandemic that lawyers said was blocking most legal immigration to the United States. Former President Donald Trump last spring halted the issuance of green cards until the end of 2020 in the name of protecting the coronavirus-wracked job market — a reason that Trump gave to achieve many of the cuts to legal immigration that had eluded him before the pandemic. Trump had deemed immigrants a “risk to the U.S. labor market” and blocked their entry to the United States in issuing Proclamation 10014 and Proclamation 10052.

  • TV series 'Frasier' latest '90s hit to get a revival

    The hit 1990s TV comedy series "Frasier," starring Kelsey Grammer as a snobbish radio advice-show host, is coming back to television. Grammer said on Wednesday he would reprise his role in the revival that will focus on "the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane." "Frasier," a spin-off from the TV series "Cheers," was one of the most successful shows of the 1990s, winning five Emmy Awards for best comedy series.

  • Casper Sleep (CSPR) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    CSPR earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Alaska governor contracts COVID-19, rests at home with mild symptoms

    Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is resting at home with mild symptoms, his office said on Wednesday. Dunleavy, a Republican, has been isolating at his home in Wasilla, about 44 miles north of Anchorage, since he was notified on Sunday that he had been in contact the previous day with an infected individual. An initial COVID-19 test on Sunday was negative, but Dunleavy remained at home in accordance with health guidelines, his office said in a statement.

  • Ecuador prison gang riots kill scores of people

    EDITORS NOTE: RESENDING VIDEO TO REFLECT THE UPDATED NUMBER OF FOUR PRISONS INVOLVED, AND NEW DEATH TOLL ADDED TO INTROScores of people have been killed in simultaneous riots that erupted at four Ecuadorean prisons on Tuesday (February 23).The government is blaming gang violence and believes it was a concerted action.Relatives outside were desperate for news. We just want a list, he says, I just want to know if my brother is alright.The government says police officers were wounded, but gave no details, and prison officials managed to get out during the riots.The prisons involved hold about 70% of Ecuador's prison population, according to official statistics.President Lenin Moreno has tried to control prison violence in Ecuador, declaring a temporary state of emergency for the prison system because of the frequent gang fighting.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Say Goodbye to Awkward Dating Moments For Good With These Expert-Approved Tips

    From accidentally overdressing to blurting out your ex's name.

  • Fry’s Electronics Abruptly Closes All 31 Stores Nationwide

    Regional electronics chain Fry’s suddenly closed on February 24, announcing that all 31 of its outlets across nine states were shuttering permanently.

  • Why is the Texas snowstorm attracting anti-Biden conspiracy theories?

    President moved to issue disaster declaration and release emergency relief funding but extreme weather nevertheless breeds extreme anti-government paranoia

  • Republican congressmember alleges 'antifa' was behind postal service delays

    The U.S. Postal Service has become a surprisingly controversial subject over the past year, amounting to a testy hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday. Last year, major Republican donor Louis DeJoy was appointed to lead the USPS board of governors and soon instituted cost-cutting measures that slashed the postal service's efficiency. That was especially problematic as COVID-19 safety measures reduced efficiency but increased demand at the USPS, and as more Americans voted by mail than ever before. But as he often does when people he likes come before the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) used his time questioning DeJoy to call out Democrats who'd made him out to be "the worst guy on the planet" amid department delays. But Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who followed Jordan, wasn't standing for his "gaslighting," given that former President Donald Trump had been vilifying the USPS in the leadup to the election. Facts are stubborn things. And despite all the gaslighting from enablers of the former president, the facts here aren't up for debate. Louis DeJoy, and the Board of Governors that hired him, oversaw a political crusade to undermine the Postal Service before an election. pic.twitter.com/wPrQZH3A0k — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) February 24, 2021 Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) meanwhile suggested COVID-19 was not the main culprit for postal service delays last year, but rather "nationwide mayhem, destruction, rioting and looting conducted by Black Lives Matter and antifa activists." At least two post offices in Minneapolis were destroyed during last year's protests after the police killing of George Floyd, but there were no reports of that being a nationwide problem. Here's the video pic.twitter.com/vzhzSZUDTy — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) February 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedHouse Democrats reintroduce police reform bill named for George Floyd

  • Justin Trudeau Makes Subtle ‘Leadership’ Dig At Donald Trump During Joe Biden Call

    "It’s nice when the Americans are not pulling out all the references to climate change and instead adding them in," said the Canadian prime minister.

  • Former child star Mara Wilson criticizes 'terrifying' treatment of Britney Spears

    The former "Matilda" star shared her perspective on the narrative around Britney Spears and how the culture "builds these girls up just to destroy them."

  • Biden Directs Staff to Address Chip Shortages Idling Auto Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s directing his administration to address shortfalls in semiconductor production that have idled production at some auto plants as he signed an order to review U.S. supply chains.“We need to make sure that supply chains are secure and reliable,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House. “I’m directing senior officials in my administration to work with industrial leaders to identify solutions to this semiconductor shortfall.”Biden acknowledged the problem won’t be solved immediately. The issue has taken on urgency with a global chip shortage that’s threatening to harm U.S. growth just as Biden seeks to rebuild an economy battered by the coronavirus. Some automakers are cutting workers’ hours due to the shortfall and unions are raising alarm about the prospect of layoffs.Biden’s executive order seeks to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods. The administration’s 100-day review will cover chips along with large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals and strategic materials like rare earths.The order doesn’t directly call out China or any one country. Still, White House officials said an over-reliance on Beijing and other adversaries for critical goods is a key risk that must be addressed.Biden’s review could lead to financial incentives, tariffs or changes in procurement policies, among other options, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The administration plans to consider ways to encourage production of key items in the U.S. or work with allies to manufacture the items, the official added.Biden met with a group of lawmakers from both parties at the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss the semiconductor shortage, and ways to strengthen supply chains.Members of both parties praised the efforts of the president, who told the lawmakers he’d like to engage in regular such discussions.“It was refreshing to have a meeting that was truly bipartisan,” said GOP Representative Michael McCaul, who was among those meeting with the president. He said Biden is fully supportive of their efforts to fund semiconductor legislation, pledging to lawmakers “I want to back you, I’m all in,” McCaul said in an interview.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is asking the chamber’s top Democrats and Republicans to draw up legislation aimed at improving U.S. competitiveness with China in manufacturing and technology, including bolstering the supply of American-made semiconductors. He said lawmakers should consider “significant” emergency spending to rebuild U.S. semiconductor production capacity.Senator John Cornyn, who was among those meeting with Biden, told reporters that the topic of invoking the Defense Production Act to address the chip shortage came up in the Oval Office discussion.Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, last week sought the Taiwanese government’s help in resolving the chip situation. His appeal followed earlier pleas from Japanese and European officials for Taiwan’s assistance in ensuring supply.The Biden administration has also asked U.S. embassies around the world to identify how foreign countries and companies that produce chips can help address the global shortage and to map the steps taken to date.The shortages are tied largely to the pandemic. The stay-at-home era caused by the coronavirus pushed demand beyond levels projected by chipmakers. Lockdowns led to growth in sales of products such as laptops and home networking gear.The semiconductor industry has been pushing the president to include tax breaks and other financial incentives in his next legislative package to spur investment and research in the U.S. -- an effort that will take months to move through Congress.Biden’s order directs industry-specific reviews focused on defense, public health and biological preparedness, information-communications technology, transportation, energy and food production. Those assessments, to be completed within one year, will be modeled after reviews the Defense Department uses to regularly evaluate the U.S. defense industrial base.Manufacturing more drugs and their raw materials within the U.S. could run into a years-long approval process to start production in new factories. It could also lead to an increase in emissions of ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic chemical used to sterilize glassware and vials.It’s unclear exactly how much pharmaceutical manufacturing is done overseas, because drugmakers don’t have to disclose where their goods are made. As of 2019, 72% of facilities that make active pharmaceutical ingredients for the U.S. market were located in other countries, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Biden team will draw on lessons from the current crisis on chips and the shortage of personal protective equipment that plagued the U.S. last year, one of the officials said. Wednesday’s order is designed to help the U.S. address future crises before they occur, the official said.The order calls for reviewing supply chains every four years and directs the administration to consult with outside groups, including businesses, academia, unions and state and local governments, according to the White House.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas faces 'plumbing catastrophe,' food shortages after devastating storm

    "The water itself, it’s really coming out all yellow," said one San Antonio mom.

  • How to really fix COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling

    In some states, getting a COIVD-19 vaccination appointment has felt like winning the lottery. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesIf you’ve tried to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you know how frustrating the process can be. People are spending hours obsessively refreshing websites, hoping an appointment will open up somewhere. They scan Facebook groups for tips and insider information. One writer compared it to Soviet-style queues for cabbage. The competition for slots will only worsen when the COVID-19 vaccination priority list opens to the broader public. It doesn’t have to be this way. Much of this misery comes from poorly designed vaccine sign-up websites, but the problem is more fundamental. As an expert in health care operations and vaccine supply chains, I have closely followed the difficulties in connecting COVID-19 vaccine doses with people. I believe the best solution to vaccine appointment scheduling lies in building a trustworthy one-stop preregistration system. The U.S. has now surpassed half a million deaths from COVID-19, and new fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus are adding to the urgency. As states scramble to speed up vaccinations and try to prevent their limited doses going to waste, a handful of them are testing this approach. Why did the traditional model go so wrong? The traditional vaccine sign-up model does not work when the demand for vaccines far exceeds supply. Under that model, the only way to get vaccinated is to reserve an appointment slot. Naturally, the fear of being left out drives people to attempt to sign up as soon as appointment slots become available. This leads to a rush of people endlessly refreshing the same websites for the few appointments available. Without a clear scheduling system, people have waited in line at vaccination sites only to discover that they couldn’t get the vaccine yet. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Even if all states had one-stop appointment websites that did not crash under high volume, the limited vaccine supply would mean most appointment slots would quickly be taken. That could make it even harder for people who aren’t tech-savvy to get the vaccine. To fix the broken vaccine scheduling system, we need to break this cycle. What preregistration can solve Most people have fairly realistic expectations about when they will be vaccinated. Their anxiety comes from the fear of being left out. To address this anxiety, the system must be designed to reassure people that they will receive vaccines within a reasonable time frame. In Israel, which leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination, citizens do not need to actively sign up for vaccine appointments. Rather, they are notified when they become eligible via text messages and can then make an appointment. States can echo this “push” system by creating a one-stop preregistration portal where everyone registers once and is notified to schedule appointments when their turn arrives. The preregistration step helps avoid waves of people trying to get appointments at the same time, which can crash computer systems, as Massachusetts experienced on Feb. 18. A good system will make it easy for people to check their position in the vaccine queue at any time, provide an estimated time to vaccination based on frequently updated supply information and then send notifications when their date is getting close. Underlying the system, vaccine doses can be allocated among eligible users on the registry using a lottery system. A well-designed preregistration system can also help avoid vaccine doses going to waste because of no-shows. With an active waitlist, vaccine planners can match supply with demand in an agile manner and offer appointments to people a few days in advance rather than scheduling appointments weeks out when the supply isn’t certain. Research in appointment scheduling has shown that no-shows are more likely under long lead times. West Virginia sets an example West Virginia uses a statewide preregistration system and has so far been more successful at vaccinating its population than almost every other state. It controls the process from preregistration to appointment. To get the vaccine, almost all residents, with a few exceptions, are required to use the state system, with options to register either online or by phone. Minnesota just launched a similar system. “We still have a frustratingly limited vaccine supply from the federal government, but every Minnesotan should know their chance to get a vaccine will come. Today, we are connecting them directly to that process,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in announcing the preregistration system on Feb. 18. More states should follow their lead as more of the general population becomes eligible for the vaccine in the coming months. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] In Massachusetts, where a vaccine sign-up website crashed shortly after launching, nearly every member of the state’s congressional delegation has urged Gov. Charlie Baker to launch a preregistration system. A few other states already have limited preregistration systems that could be expanded. It still takes coordination Preregistration can still create confusion if the process isn’t coordinated and users don’t know what to expect. In Virginia, for example, counties created their own preregistration systems, but when the pharmacy chain CVS announced it was taking appointments, users didn’t know what to do. Most Virginia counties are now shifting to a statewide preregistration system. In Santa Cruz County, Arizona, residents have struggled with a preregistration portal that doesn’t provide confirmation or an estimated time to vaccination. “Efficiency-equity trade-off” has become a buzzword in discussing COVID-19 vaccination. With limited vaccine supply, the traditional sign-up model has proven to be both inefficient and inequitable. Moving away from that model and establishing one-stop preregistration systems is one key to resolving the painful vaccine scheduling process. This article has been updated to correct the state for Santa Cruz County to Arizona.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tinglong Dai, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. Read more:The US government’s million vaccine rollout website was a predictable mess – here’s how to fix the broken process behind itWe’re building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – they could transform how we reach underserved areasThe simple reason West Virginia leads the nation in vaccinating nursing home residents Tinglong Dai does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Damage to United Boeing 777 engine consistent with metal fatigue: NTSB

    Damage to a fan blade on an engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777 flight is consistent with metal fatigue, based on a preliminary assessment, the chairman of the U.S. air accident investigator said on Monday. The Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine failed on Saturday with a "loud bang" four minutes after takeoff from Denver, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters following an initial analysis of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. He said it remained unclear whether the incident is consistent with an engine failure on a different Hawaii-bound United flight in February 2018 that was attributed to a fatigue fracture in a fan blade.

  • Tesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: Barclays

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock movements and the Reddit investment discussion board r/WallStreetBets have a "real," even if "nuanced," connection, according to analysts at Barclays. What Happened: The movement of the automaker’s stock has a correlation with mentions on r/WallStreetBets, the same Reddit forum at the center of the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze, Barclays said in a note, Gizmodo reported. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “On the autos team, we have painfully learned that social media memes can matter more for TSLA share performance than actual financial metrics, fundamentals or (dare we say) valuation,” the analysts at the British bank wrote, Gizmodo noted — citing a CNBC report. “There is a positive correlation between the number of WSB submissions exclusively citing TSLA, and the performance of the stock.” Why It Matters: Many Tesla investors ascribe any negative news related to the company as the work of short-sellers, noted Gizmodo. Tesla stock has plummeted nearly 22% since it touched $900 in late January. The downwards momentum in the stock is due to the company’s Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investment and demand concerts, as per Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. See Also: Tesla's .5B Bitcoin Investment 'A Sign Of Desperation' From Elon Musk, Says Analyst As of press-time, Tesla had a comment volume of 2,228, making it the second most discussed company on r/WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks.com.The most discussed ticker was SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). Price Action: Tesla shares rose nearly 2.5% in the after-hours session to $716.50 on Tuesday after closing the regular session 2.19% lower at $698.84. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLucid Aims To Unveil Tesla Model 3 Rival By 2025: CEOBitcoin Drops Below K After Elon Musk, Janet Yellen's Bearish Comments© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mt Etna's latest eruptions awe even those who study volcanos

    Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, has awed even seasoned volcanologists in recent days with spectacular spurts of lava lighting up the Sicilian sky each night. The latest eruption overnight petered out by around 0900 GMT Tuesday, according to Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology. For over a week, Etna has been belching lava, ash and volcanic rocks on a regular basis.

  • Princess Estelle's Ninth Birthday Portrait Is Adorable

    See the sweet photo—and many more of Estelle's best moments—here.From Town & Country

  • This Other Vaccine Could Already Be Protecting You From COVID, Study Says

    The coronavirus vaccine is being distributed across the U.S., but many Americans have found that actually securing an appointment to get the shot isn't so easy. And many people are not even eligible to get the vaccine yet, as most states have prioritized vaccination appointments for healthcare workers, those over the age of 65, and people with underlying conditions. As it turns out, however, new research has found that a prior vaccine may already be protecting you from COVID. Read on to find out if you're up-to-date on this important vaccination, and for more on the COVID vaccine, The CDC Says These 3 Side Effects Mean Your Vaccine Is Working. The flu vaccine could make you less likely to get COVID. A study published Feb. 22 in the American Journal of Infection Control used data from more than 27,000 people tested for COVID between Feb. 27 and July 15 in the Michigan Medicine healthcare system. Out of that group, researchers reported that only 47.8 percent had gotten the flu vaccine in the last year (between Aug. 1 and July 15), while 52 percent had not. Gathering the number of positive cases from the two groups, researchers found that the odds of testing positive for COVID were reduced by 24 percent for patients who had been vaccinated against the flu compared to those who hadn't been. And for more things that could be protecting you, If You Have This in Your Blood, You May Be Safe From Severe COVID. It may also make you less likely to be hospitalized if you do get COVID. If you end up contracting the virus, the researchers also found that those who had gotten the flu vaccine were less likely to be hospitalized for COVID. Compared to those who didn't get the flu vaccine, the odds of a flu-vaccinated COVID patient requiring hospitalization were reduced by 42 percent. According to the study, if hospitalized, you are also less likely to need mechanical ventilation and more likely to have a shorter stay if you have gotten the flu vaccine. The researchers concluded that "influenza vaccination is associated with decreased positive COVID-19 testing and improved clinical outcomes." And for more news on severe coronavirus, If You've Had This Common Illness, You're More Likely to Die From COVID. Researchers say officials should be promoting the flu vaccine while COVID vaccine supply is limited. Only 13.4 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far, according to data from NPR. In the meantime, many people are still vulnerable to severe illness from COVID while vaccine availability estimates for the general population get pushed further back. That's why the researchers say the flu vaccine should be encouraged for those not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, as it not only appears to lessen the likelihood of getting the virus but also the the likelihood of severe COVID.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 48.4 percent of adults 18 years and older got the flu shot during the 2019 to 2020 season, emphasizing the need for further promotion and coverage. "Until the COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available, the influenza vaccine should be promoted to reduce the burden of disease during this pandemic," the researchers stated in their study. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. You shouldn't get the flu vaccine too close to your COVID vaccine, however. If you're about to get your coronavirus vaccine, don't go running to get a flu shot for extra protection. According to the CDC, you shouldn't get another vaccine within two weeks of your COVID vaccine, and that includes the flu vaccine. The agency says a "lack of data on the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered simultaneously with other vaccines" is the reason they have put this guidance in place. You need to wait at least 14 days after either vaccine to get the other. And for more vaccine guidance, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Do This Right Before You Get Vaccinated.