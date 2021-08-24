House Democrats strike deal to advance infrastructure, voting rights proposals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alayna Treene
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After hours of infighting, House Democrats on Tuesday struck a deal that would approve their $3.5 trillion budget resolution, set up floor action on the bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27 and advance voting rights legislation.

Why it matters: The deal is key to advancing Democrats' top three priorities — all of which are expected to receive little to no House Republican support.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Between the lines: This comes after a showdown between House leadership, progressives and moderate Democrats over the order in which to tackle passing their dual infrastructure bills.

  • Moderates, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), wanted to vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill before passing the budget resolution, which unlocks the process for Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

  • They worry delaying the bill could jeopardize its chances of ultimately passing, especially if it gets caught up later on in a series of messier votes on more difficult legislation.

  • But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to appease progressives early on in insisting the House wouldn't vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill until they passed Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation package — essentially using the bipartisan bill as leverage.

The result: The agreement allows all sides to say they got something, though none can claim a total win.

  • Moderates failed at their principal goal: strong-arming leadership into voting for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill first. And while they'll say they succeeded in getting the party to at least agree to a vote by Sept. 27, the deadline is "non-binding" — making it more of a talking point for the mods and less of a power play.

  • The haggling came at the cost of infuriating many of their Democratic colleagues, but it did score them another important centrist vote, adding Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) to their ranks. It also showed how influential they can be if they band together, emboldening them ahead of another expected infrastructure battle next month.

  • And while Pelosi succeeded in ensuring the budget framework passes before a vote on the bipartisan bill, it didn't happen without a massive struggle first — not a good look for a party that controls both chambers of Congress and the White House.

  • The self-imposed Sept. 27 deadline also creates a talking point that Pelosi can't ignore. It's something she and others in leadership will have to answer for when it approaches.

  • “In consultation with the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage," Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

  • It is unlikely the mammoth reconciliation bill is even finished being written by Sept. 27. Congressional committees are currently drafting different sections, and have a soft deadline of submitting their legislative text by Sept. 15.

What they're saying: “These negotiations are never easy. I think it was Hillary Clinton who says, ‘It takes a village.’ I say, ‘It takes a therapist,’” said House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern.

What to watch: How the inter-party warring upsets the balance of power within the House Democratic caucus. Pelosi has long had to deal with the demands of the party's different factions, but leadership always expected holdouts to fall in line when put to the test.

  • Moderate Democrats surprised everyone when they held their ground on Monday.

  • How these power dynamics continue to shift will be key to watch this fall when the House tries to pass both infrastructure bills as well as a flurry of must-pass government funding and debt limit legislation.

What's next: The House is expected vote on a procedural rule this afternoon that would "deem" the $3.5 trillion budget as passed and set up the eventual vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan package.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House advances Biden's multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda, after moderates and progressives reached a compromise allowing them to move forward on the multitrillion-dollar plans. In a party-line 220-212 vote, it approved a $3.5 trillion budget framework to advance progressives' ambitious plans to expand child care and other social programs, and agreed to vote by Sept. 27 on a $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill that is a top priority for moderate Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said her chamber would work with the Senate to nail down the details of the larger $3.5 trillion budget.

  • House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

    Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Tuesday, ending a risky standoff and putting the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. After a turbulent 24 hours that brought House proceedings to a standstill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues before the vote that the legislation represents a federal investment on par with the New Deal and the Great Society. Pelosi brushed aside the delays.

  • Dominion CEO broke down in front of his kids during Rudy Giuliani's sweaty news conference where he spread conspiracy theories about the company

    Dominion CEO John Poulos told The New York Times he yelled so loudly that his wife and two children came to check on him.

  • Ex-NFL star Herschel Walker jumps into Georgia Senate race, challenging Raphael Warnock

    Former NFL running back Herschel Walker has filed paperwork to run for Senate, challenging freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia next year.Driving the news: Walker, a Republican, has received support from former president Donald Trump but has faced scrutiny over his recent residency in Texas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJust last week, Walker registered to vote in Georgia, making him an official Peach State resi

  • Founder of all-girls school in Afghanistan escapes with students and burns records

    The co-founder of the only all-girls private boarding school in Afghanistan said Tuesday that nearly 250 students, faculty, staff, and family members had made it out of the war-torn country and will temporarily resettle in Rwanda for a "semester abroad" for the entire study body.

  • Centrist Democrats win concessions ahead of budget vote

    A faction of centrist Democrats forced their liberal-leaning caucus to make key commitments ahead of a vote on a massive social spending framework expected Tuesday.

  • S.D. court may unseal investigation of billionaire Sanford

    The South Dakota Supreme Court Tuesday weighed whether to unseal a search warrant and affidavits in an investigation into billionaire banker-turned-philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for possible possession of child pornography. The court documents are sealed and refer only to “an implicated individual," and attorneys did not name Sanford as they made their arguments. The person demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

  • Barron Trump's Enrollment in This New School Confirms Melania Isn't Relocating to NYC Just Yet

    Melania Trump isn’t ready to make New York City her home again right now. The former First Lady and son Barron Trump will be remaining at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the upcoming school year, which was confirmed when the 15-year-old’s new private school, Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, sent out a note to parents. ‘We […]

  • Candace Owens Sued After Accusing Failed GOP Candidate of Being a Strip Club ‘Madame’

    Jason KempinFailed Republican congressional candidate turned pro-Trump pundit Kimberly Klacik has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against fellow right-wing provocateur Candace Owens over a social-media video Owens posted in June accusing Klacik of being a strip club “madame” who laundered money and used campaign funds to do cocaine.In the lawsuit that was filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, first reported by Fox Baltimore, Klacik claimed she has seen her career in right-wing media cr

  • Judge Drops Bombshell, Declares Mistrial for Fraudster Avenatti

    Spencer Platt/GettyA federal judge in California has granted disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti a mistrial in a case accusing him of siphoning millions from his own clients.On Tuesday, Judge James V. Selna ruled that federal prosecutors in Santa Ana failed to turn over evidence to Avenatti before his wire fraud trial—including data from a law firm bookkeeping software program called Tabs, or Tax and Bookkeeping Solutions.Selna set a new trial date for Oct. 12, along with a pretrial conference for

  • Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

    Confronting their party’s most powerful leaders, nine moderate Democrats are tapping the brakes on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program and insisting on their own priorities. The band of moderates has threatened to oppose a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint unless the House first approves a $1 trillion package of road, power grid, broadband and other infrastructure projects that’s already passed the Senate. With most of Biden’s domestic agenda at stake, it’s unimaginable that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would let her own party’s centrists deal him an embarrassing defeat.

  • Virginia school board chooses not to adopt state’s policies for transgender and nonbinary students

    A Virginia school board chose not to adopt updated policies regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students on Monday.

  • Matthew McConaughey modifies famous catchphrase in message to Texans: 'Mask, vax, just keep livin'

    The Oscar winner, 51, was trending Tuesday on Twitter for his response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott saying he has now tested negative for COVID four days after testing positive and crediting the vaccine.

  • The Democrats who want to destroy the Biden presidency

    The "Suicide Squad" is taking the party agenda hostage to get tax cuts for the rich

  • Former SEAL gives Biden an example of leadership

    A retired U.S. Navy SEAL laid out the steps he would take if he were President Joe Biden.

  • Taliban could sell data about U.S. military operations to China, former State Department official warns

    Taliban could sell data about U.S. military operations to China, former State Department official warns

  • House Democrats pass $3.5 trillion budget resolution

    House Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution on Tuesday, 220-212, advancing the party’s effort to pass a sweeping economic package that would expand the nation’s social safety net. Why it matters: Democrats now will be able to use the budget reconciliation process to pass a bill — likely later this fall — by a simple majority, tackling key priorities like health care, child care, and climate change. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Biden’s Blustering His Way Into a Moral and Political Disaster

    AP Photo/Susan WalshJoe Biden was bluffing with a weak hand again. Faced with the prospect that America’s promised retreat from Afghanistan wouldn’t be complete by month’s end, the commander in chief began backtracking on his exit date last week. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay to get them all out,” he told ABC News.But the enemy gets a vote now, thanks to our rush to the exits. The Taliban called him on it, warning that his August 31 deadline—just one week from now!—was

  • Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been stripped of his International Emmy Award after resigning amid a sexual harassment scandal

    As for whether Cuomo will have to return the trophy itself, an Emmy's spokesman told Insider the physical award is not their responsibility.

  • U.S. VP Harris forges on with Vietnam trip despite mystery 'health incident'

    Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to a health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome. Harris arrived in the Southeast Asian country's capital after a three-hour delay in Singapore that the U.S. government blamed on reports that someone in Hanoi may have been targeted by the Havana syndrome, a condition of unknown origin with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses. The incident upstaged a bid by President Joe Biden's top deputy to woo the allies Washington hopes will help it challenge China's assertive foreign policy in the region.