Judge Hears Argument on Withdrawn Subpoena: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats leading the panels running the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump announced their next steps during a news conference Tuesday in Washington.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney took part, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The impeachment resolution is here.

Here are the latest developments:

Judge Hears Argument on Withdrawn Subpoena (5:41 p.m.)

A lawyer for former White House aide Charles Kupperman urged a federal judge to decide whether he must honor a House Intelligence Committee subpoena demanding his testimony or obey Trump’s order that he refuse to comply -- even though the subpoena has been withdrawn.

Attorneys for the president and the House told U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington the matter is moot and that the case filed Oct. 25 by Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser, should be thrown out.

Kupperman lawyer Charles Cooper said he didn’t trust lawmakers not to seek his client’s testimony if the case were dismissed, even after House attorney Todd Tatelman told Leon the House wasn’t planning to do so.

The judge told Cooper that in that case, “obviously, they’d be right back in this courtroom.” Leon reserved decision on which faction Kupperman was required to obey and whether the court could even consider the question, saying only that he’d put it “at the top of my priority list.”

Judiciary Panel to Begin Debate on Charges (3:28 p.m.)

The Judiciary Committee tentatively plans to begin considering the impeachment articles Wednesday evening with questions from lawmakers, according to a House official familiar with the plans. This is the process for considering revisions to finalize the measure for an eventual floor vote.

The committee will adjourn overnight, then continue on Thursday until the work is finished, the official said. -- Billy House

McConnell Says Trial Length Up to Senators (3:02 p.m.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said an impeachment trial would begin sometime in early to mid-January.

“We’ll let you have a date as soon as we have it,” McConnell said.

He said he and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer haven’t met to discuss a trial procedure yet. Republicans control the Senate 53-47, and a 51-member majority vote will decide issues that arise.

McConnell said he expects House Democratic impeachment managers to make their case against Trump and the president’s lawyers will give a response. Then senators will decide by majority vote whether to call witnesses and hear evidence or whether they’ve “heard enough” and are ready to vote on the charges, he said.

McConnell noted he has said earlier that he would be “totally surprised if there were 67 senators” who want to remove the president, and that he still believes that is the case.

Schumer called on the White House to offer a “fact-based” defense, saying “it is not lost” on senators that White House has blocked witnesses and hasn’t directly rebutted the charges. -- Laura Litvan

Barr ‘Smart Enough’ Not to Deal With Ukraine (1:56 p.m.)

Attorney General William Barr said Ukrainian officials never reached out to him after Trump’s July 25 call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and “I was smart enough not to get involved with Ukraine.”

“I’ve had no dealings with Ukraine,” Barr said at an event Tuesday hosted by the Wall Street Journal. “And I’ve had no dealings with Rudy Giuliani about Ukraine.”

Asked about the two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats on Tuesday, Barr said he wouldn’t comment on the first, which deals with Trump’s Ukraine call, and rejected the second, which alleges the president has obstructed justice. He said the administration has invoked a “legal privilege” in not complying with the House Democrats’ demands for information. -- Chris Strohm

Trump Undecided on Role in Trial, Aide Says (1:39 p.m.)

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News she doesn’t know yet if Trump would participate in a Senate trial.

”Oh, I don’t know yet. I’m not going to get ahead of what he may do,” she said. “But I’m sure we will participate in some way, certainly with our counsel. And we’re going to be calling on witnesses and we’ll hope they will participate.”