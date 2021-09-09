House Dems begin moving parts of Biden $3.5T domestic plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats began pushing plans for providing paid family and medical leave, easing climate change and bolstering education through House committees Thursday as they battled Republicans and among themselves over President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion vision for reshaping federal priorities.

Five separate panels worked on their slices of the 10-year proposal, early steps in what looms as a fraught autumn for Democrats hoping to enact a remarkable range of major policy changes. They face not only solid GOP opposition but internal divisions among progressives and moderates in a Congress they control so narrowly that they can afford only three House defections, none in the Senate.

“We have a once-in-a-generation chance to make transformative, beneficial change," said House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., as his tax-writing panel debated its pivotal chunk of the voluminous legislation. “This is our moment to lay a new foundation of opportunity for the American people."

Republicans cast the still-evolving measure as an economy killer that would raise taxes, cost jobs, worsen federal debt and make people increasingly reliant on government. In a signal of the broad political potency they believe the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan offers, they repeatedly conjured that image to belittle Democrats' economic plans.

“Following the humiliating Afghanistan surrender, now President Biden is leading America on an economic surrender to China, Russia, Europe and the Middle East," said the top Republican on Ways and Means, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas.

In an early manifestation of Democratic unrest, one member of the Ways and Means panel said that for now, she planned to vote against that committee's portion of the bill.

Moderate Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., complained that lawmakers still lacked information on how much it would cost and had not been shown key portions of it dealing with taxes and prescription drug prices. Murphy is co-chair of the House Blue Dog Coalition, whose members include some of Congress' most conservative Democrats.

“I don't know how much we're spending, how much we're raising, how we're spending some of the money and how we're raising any of the money,” Murphy told her colleagues.

Democrats have said they will pay for much of the overall bill by raising taxes on the rich and corporations. They've said no one earning under $400,000 annually would face higher levies.

By Thursday afternoon Neal had not released details of any revenue proposals, including the tax boosts or some tax cuts his party wants to use to help ease people's costs for health care and other needs.

Also not released yet were Neal's plans to let Medicare save money by negotiating prices they pay for prescription drugs, another way they hope to raise money for the bill's priorities.

Moderate Democrats — mostly prominently Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — have said the bill's proposed $3.5 trillion cost is too high. Congressional Democratic leaders have conceded that the price tag may have to fall to retain moderate votes, causing anger among progressives who want the package to spend as much as possible.

House and Senate Democrats also must still reach agreements on many issues, including key questions about overall spending and revenues.

The Ways and Means portion of the measure is to contain many of Biden's top priorities. These include creation of up to 12 weeks per year of family and medical leave for all workers beginning in 2023. The benefit would pay the lowest-earning workers up to 85% of their wages, a percentage that would fall for higher earners.

Democrats on the committee batted down Republican amendments. One by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., would have delayed the paid leave program from taking effect until six months after the Treasury Department would certify that the government had enough expertise to start it.

Separately, the House Education and Labor Committee was working on a proposed $761 billion in spending to create free pre-school and community college and increase funds for job training, nutrition programs and modernizing public school buildings.

The House Natural Resources Committee was working on $30 billion for addressing climate change and other environmental issues. This includes money to protect coastlines from rising seas and create Biden's proposed Civilian Climate Corps, which would employ hundreds of thousands of people on environmental projects.

Other panels were working on provisions for small business and science programs.

Top Democrats want to quickly assemble the overall bill, which 13 House committees are crafting, by late September in hopes of moving it through the full House and Senate. That may well prove overly ambitious.

That speed is partly designed to satisfy moderates, whom House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has told can expect consideration of a separate $1 trillion infrastructure measure by month's end. Moderates consider that public works bill their top priority, and leaders will need their backing to pass the larger, $3.5 trillion bill.

___

Associated Press reporter Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats move quickly on legislation expanding Medicare benefits and enacting paid family leave

    House Democrats will move quickly this week to advance legislation expanding federal health benefits for seniors and enacting paid family leave as part of a massive partisan $3.5 trillion package to enact the bulk of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

  • Democrats poised for bitter September spending battle within their own ranks

    House and Senate Democrats will have to resolve a bitter internal battle over spending in order to pass the two-part social welfare and infrastructure spending measure that lawmakers hope will become the party’s signature achievement ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Ikea in talks to buy former Topshop flagship store

    The Swedish furniture giant could gain space in the popular London shopping location.

  • Why are Americans paying $32m every hour for wars since 9/11?

    I was the sole member of Congress to vote against the war in Afghanistan. Congress has yet to stand up against endless militarism ‘The human cost has been high: an untold number of civilian casualties overseas, two generations of American soldiers sent to fight without any clear objective, and thousands of our troops and other personnel killed, wounded, and traumatized in action.’ Composite: The Guardian/AP/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock On 11 September 2001, the world witnessed a terrible attack

  • Andrew Garfield Reflects on "Beautiful" Spider-Man Experience With Ex Emma Stone

    In a new interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield also addressed rumors that he may appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie alongside Tobey Maguire.

  • The babies of 9/11 are about to turn 20

    There were 13,238 babies born in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and they’re turning 20 on Saturday. Yahoo News spoke with five people across the U.S. who were born on that day marked by tragedy to hear what it has been like growing up and how they view the world now.

  • Boston cardinal tours vaccine laboratory in Cuban capital

    The Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, took a tour of a Cuban COVID-19 vaccine laboratory on Thursday as part of a visit to several Latin American nations. O'Malley's visit to the Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology followed a meeting with Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and a Wednesday evening Mass in honor of Cuba's patron saint, the Virgin of Charity. “For us as Catholics, health is a very important subject, beginning with the example of Jesus Christ, who dedicated so much of his ministry to caring for the sick,” said O'Malley, adding that the church operates hospitals and clinics around the world.

  • Andrew Garfield once again fails to convince us he’s not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

    Andrew Garfield will not be in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. At least, that’s what the actor is desperate to have us all believe. Ever since rumors of former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appearing in Sony and Marvel’s next joint project started to spread, Garfield has been fending off reporters who … The post Andrew Garfield once again fails to convince us he’s not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ appeared first on BGR.

  • Congress Wants Medicare to Cover Retirees’ Insane Dental Costs

    Nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries don’t have any dental coverage, but that could change under a proposed expansion of the safety net program. As millions of beneficiaries spend hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars out of pocket … Continue reading → The post Congress Wants Medicare to Cover Retirees’ Insane Dental Costs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 weeks of paid family leave made it into Democrats' early plan for $3.5 trillion in social spending

    Republicans are lining up in opposition to Biden's plan, which is set to be funded with tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans.

  • Why won’t Democrats respond to Cawthorn and the GOP?

    The GOP has abandoned the American experiment. They seek to do what the Confederates couldn’t. But I find the Democrats perplexing as well | Opinion

  • Psaki shoots down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pledge to 'eliminate all rapists,' saying 'there has never in history' been a leader who's been able to do so

    If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.

  • Sean Spicer Throws A Hissy Fit On Newsmax After Jen Psaki's Dig

    The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.

  • AOC responds to Kellyanne Conway saying she won't resign from US Air Force Academy board: 'Don't let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out'

    "Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

  • Kellyanne Conway Spectacularly Self-Owns With Reason For Not Quitting Military Board

    "Don’t let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to the former Donald Trump adviser.

  • Donald Trump Debuts Questionable Claim About 9/11 Involving ‘2 Big Firemen’

    Many of the former president's previous recollections of the Sept. 11 terror attacks have been debunked.

  • "A lake of gasoline": Top aide to both Trump and Melania to publish explosive memoir

    Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals."What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published Oct. 5 by Harper Collins. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A former West Wing colleague of Grisham's tells Axios: "When I heard this, all I could think about was Stepha

  • Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ Will Become a Reality, Despite Pushback

    GettyDespite hours of public comment against the plan and two delayed votes because of community pushback, Atlanta’s City Council voted on Wednesday night to approve the construction of a massive new police training center on city land that has been dubbed “Cop City” by those against it.As The Daily Beast previously reported, the facility is expected to cost $90 million and will include state-of-the-art explosive testing areas, firing ranges, and a mock city. It’s main backer is the Atlanta Poli

  • Taliban Graciously Allows Hundreds of Americans, Female Athletes to Flee Kabul

    ReutersThe Taliban interim government has given approval for around 200 people—of whom as many as 150 are American citizens—along with other foreign nationals to finally depart on a commercial Qatari flight to Doha on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The surprise clearance comes just two days after the ruling militant group named its interim government, made up of old-guard ethnic Pashtun men who have a proven history of violence and misogyny. The Qatari flight is the first of severa

  • Explainer: Can Trump use executive privilege to block Jan. 6 attack probe?

    U.S. government agencies have a Thursday deadline to produce documents demanded by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The Republican Trump wants executive privilege to be used to stop at least some of the documents from being transferred, a decision that rests with the White House of his Democratic successor, Joe Biden. The House of Representatives Select Committee is investigating the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when mobs of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's November election victory.