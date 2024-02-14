House Dems Chair Aguilar on Speaker Johnson: “Pelosi frequently did 12 things. I understand doing 2 is hard for him.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) took a dig at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) at a caucus leadership news conference Wednesday for not committing to bring a bipartisan foreign aid package for a vote.

“Speaker Johnson said several times yesterday that one of the reasons he's not going to put the supplemental on the floor is he wants to focus on the appropriations that might start coming up. As an appropriator, do you understand how this process works? Is there anything about this process that would preclude him from putting this bill on the floor?” a reporter asked the chair. “What’s your reaction to him saying that one of the reasons he’s not in a hurry to put the supplemental on the floor is because he wants to focus on the upcoming appropriations there?”

“Democrats also believe in on-the-job training, and that’s clearly where Speaker Johnson is right now,” Aguilar said.

“But you have to be able to do two things at once. Nancy Pelosi frequently did 12 things. I understand doing two is hard for him,” Aguilar continued. “But that’s what the job entails.”

“We still have ample time on the floor this week and in two weeks that we can take up a national security supplemental if the Speaker was truly intent on delivering this,” the caucus chair added.