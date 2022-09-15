House Dems, GOP working together to make Iran sanctions permanent

Kelly Laco
·2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: A bipartisan group of House lawmakers will introduce legislation Thursday that would solidify U.S. sanctions against Iran in order to apply pressure to the regime as it attempts to obtain nuclear weapons.

The lawmakers say the legislation, titled the Solidify Iran Sanctions Act (SISA), would create a necessary deterrent by targeting the country's energy sector and making it more difficult to finance terrorist operations or develop ballistic missiles.

"From brutal abuses committed against its own people, to its never-ending threats towards free and democratic societies, the Iranian regime has proven time and again that they are a rogue state with no interest in preserving regional or global peace,"  said Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., who is leading the bill in the House.

"It is more important than ever that we prevent the unacceptable threat of a nuclear Iran from becoming a reality. Existing sanctions have proven successful in preventing such a catastrophe, and we must ensure that we can continue to place economic and strategic pressures on Iran to prevent them from developing nuclear weapons or supporting terrorists. I’m proud to partner with Senator Scott on this issue, and to lead this bipartisan group of my House colleagues to send a clear signal that the United States will not tolerate existential threats against us, our allies, or freedom and democracy around the world."

LAWMAKERS URGE BIDEN TO DENY IRANIAN PRESIDENT ENTRY INTO US FOR UN MEETING OVER 'GROSS VIOLATIONS' OF RIGHTS

The bill would require the "imposition of sanctions with respect to Iran’s illicit weapons programs, conventional weapons and ballistic missile development, and support for terrorism, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps."

Current co-sponsors include Reps. Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Grace Meng, D-N.Y.; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Joe Wilson, R-S.C.; Maria Salazar, R-Fla.; Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.; Randy Weber, R-Texas; and Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

Last month, Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., introduced the Senate version of the legislation. The bill is designed to make the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 permanent in order to keep the U.S. and its allies safe from the threat of a nuclear Iran.

The legislation comes as the Biden administration is still negotiating the final details of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran.

The legislation comes as the Biden administration is still negotiating the final details of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran. <span class="copyright">MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images</span>
The legislation comes as the Biden administration is still negotiating the final details of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers urged President Biden last week to deny necessary "entry visas" for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation to attend the upcoming 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City due to the foreign president's record of supporting terrorism and violating human rights.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court Declines Yeshiva University’s Bid to Deny Recognition of Gay Student Group

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Yeshiva University’s emergency request to block New York state court orders requiring it to recognize an LGBT student club, but left room for the Orthodox Jewish institution to object again in future proceedings. The YU Pride Alliance and several students sued the university in state court last year after administrators refused to recognize the undergraduate group as an official student club. A trial judge, finding Yeshiva’s position violated New York City’s Human Rights Law, ordered it to recognize the Pride Alliance on the same terms as other student clubs.

  • EU Doesn’t Single Out China in Planned Ban on Forced Labor Goods

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union wants to ban products made with forced labor in a broad proposal meant to address China’s alleged abuse of Uyghur labor, although the bloc would stop short of singling out goods from the region of Xinjiang.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Ce

  • Death toll in Jordan building collapse rises to 10

    Jordanian rescue teams pulled another body from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the incident to 10. It remained unclear what caused the collapse of the four-story residential building in Amman on Tuesday. Rescue teams have been searching for survivors and on Wednesday saved an infant.

  • Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

    Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries. Gov. Kay Ivey sidestepped the question of financial compensation two years ago in apologizing to Rudolph for her “untold pain and suffering," saying legislative involvement was needed. Rudolph will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House for a summit about combatting hate-fueled violence on Thursday, the anniversary of the bombing.

  • France, India say they share concerns over China's rise

    The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the security situation in the region and the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including concerns about food security and rising inflation, officials said.

  • Teenager indicted in Gastonia man's death

    A 16-year-old boy was indicted in the death of a man shot near Redbud Drive.

  • Debates about migration have never been simple – just look at the Hebrew Bible

    'Departure for Canaan,' a detail of a 13th-century mosaic from the dome of Abraham in St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. De Agostini Photo Library/De Agostini via Getty ImagesToday, the Bible is often invoked during public debates about immigration. From former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to a group of 2,000 rabbis, people have referred to the Bible to explain their differing positions on immigration and refugees. Several specialists in biblical studies have spoken and written about what the text

  • Judge denies Oath Keepers leader’s request for special master ahead of seditious conspiracy trial

    A federal judge on Tuesday denied Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes’s requests to appoint a special master in his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case and delay the trial. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s brief order came hours after Rhodes’s attorney had requested the special master appointment to assist in discovery, saying it spanned more than…

  • UN secretary-general says chances of Russia peace deal 'minimal,' working on food exports

    The U.N. has worked to try and free up movement through the Black Sea as well as across Ukraine to move grain and fertilizer supplies from both Russia and Ukraine.

  • What's at stake in Supreme Court battle over controversial legal theory about who controls elections

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in its coming term on the legitimacy of a controversial legal theory about who oversees elections and whether that authority has limits. The “independent state legislature" theory, backed by a group of conservative advocates, contends that state lawmakers have the ultimate power to regulate federal elections.

  • No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris

    Philippine officials have warned of possible danger to aircraft and ships from debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that might fall in northern Philippine waters, authorities said Thursday, adding no debris has been sighted so far. The Philippine Space Agency said China’s Long March 7A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island. The possible “drop zones” were 71 kilometers (44 miles) off Burgos town in Ilocos Norte province and 52 kilometers (32 miles) from Santa Ana town in Cagayan province, the space agency said, citing information from a notice to pilots released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

  • Recapping the 2022 primaries: The environment got better for Dems -- but voters still have concerns

    After Tuesday's elections in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, the six-month-long 2022 primary season has finally come to a close -- and the party nominees now turn their attention to the eight weeks before November's midterms. A lot can change in the close of the campaign -- just as a lot has changed throughout this year's primaries. Democrats braced at the beginning of the cycle for an expected wave of Republican success, given historical trends, President Joe Biden's unpopularity and the drag of economic news, including gas prices and inflation.

  • Fundrise CEO Predicts Coastal Real Estate Markets Are Going To Start Declining

    The real estate market is expected to undergo rampant changes as the macroeconomic and geological factors pile on. One of the most significant changes is the declining demand for coastal real estate as the climate change concerns amp up. Rising sea levels currently endanger once-coveted beach houses and by-the-sea properties. Fundrise co-founder and CEO Ben Miller also expects the disproportionate diaspora toward the Sunbelt region to bring down the value of coastal properties, which he discusse

  • Poll: 1 in 4 Republicans think Trump did something illegal or unethical in keeping classified government docs

    An NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that more Americans believe that Trump did something wrong after allegedly holding onto classified documents after leaving office.

  • Occupiers return to Kreminna and make out they have a presence there Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:07 Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the occupiers have returned to the city of Kreminna and are trying to make it look as if they have a large presence in the occupied city.

  • EU leader says the bloc was wrong not to listen to countries who warned about Putin for years

    Ursula von der Leyen admitted on Wednesday that the EU was too slow to heed warnings — even from its own members — about Putin.

  • Ex-Mueller Investigator's Drinking Declaration Sums Up Possible Trump Second Term

    Andrew Weissmann gave MSNBC's Chris Hayes a dark prediction of what a Trump redux in the White House would be like.

  • A top Republican lawmaker says she's 'open to suggestions for ways to stop' Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan

    "We do believe there will be actions that will come forward that will be able to stop" Biden's student-loan forgiveness, GOP Rep. Foxx said.

  • Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, his office has confirmed.

  • Illinois governor, Chicago mayor blasted for 'hypocrisy' after sending migrants bussed from Texas to suburbs

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office is calling out Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker over what it calls "hypocrisy" after state officials sent migrants to suburban Chicago towns.