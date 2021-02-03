House Dems to vote on removing Taylor Greene from committee assignments

“What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who was willing to overlook, ignore those statements”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is at risk of losing some of her committee assignments.

On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House will vote on Thursday whether or not to reduce Taylor Greene’s assignments after she made inappropriate statements and liked comments threatening lawmakers on social media, per NBC News.

Last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted House Republican leaders for not reprimanding Taylor Greene after it was discovered she claimed the school shootings at Parkland and Sandy Hook schools were staged.

Taylor Greene also mocked David Hogg, a Parkland survivor, and called him an idiot. NBC News reports that back in 2019, she commented about Hogg, saying, “He is very trained. He’s like a dog. He’s completely trained.”

The comments were concerning especially because she sits on the Education and Labor committee. The resolution may remove her from both.

Taylor Greene also liked posts on social media that claimed Pelosi committed and was “guilty of treason,” which is “a crime punishable by death.” The questionable comments and behavior came before she was in office.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a meeting held on Tuesday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked Taylor Greene to apologize but did not.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” tweeted The Majority Leader of the House on Wednesday. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

Last week, Pelosi spoke with reporters during a weekly press conference and said, “What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who was willing to overlook, ignore those statements … assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school, at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

She continued, “What could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?”

The post House Dems to vote on removing Taylor Greene from committee assignments appeared first on TheGrio.