House destroyed by fire in Clark Co. was burglarized weeks earlier, deputies say

A house destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning was burglarized weeks earlier, deputies say.

Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire.

>> RELATED: House full of ammunition a total loss after fire in Clark Co.

When crews arrived on the scene they found the house fully engulfed.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire as the homeowner was recovering from a recent break-in, officials said.

According to Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the same home was burglarized on December 26 with the homeowner inside.

The homeowner recieved “several minor injuries,” Shultz said.

One of the items stolen from him at that time was his telephone, and he walked to the Bethel Township Fire station to receive treatment and report the burglary, according to Shultz.

That case, as well as a prior incident in October, are both currently under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal and the Bethel Township Fire Department are currently investigating the fire.

If the cause of the fire is determined to be arson, the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will work together on the case, Shultz said.