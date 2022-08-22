  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'House of the Dragon' cocreator explains the big Targaryen reveal at the end of the first episode

Kim Renfro
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ryan Condal
    Screenwriter and TV co-creator
  • George R. R. Martin
    George R. R. Martin
    American writer
  • David Benioff
    David Benioff
    American author and producer
A man with long silvery hair sitting in a regal chair, looking contemplative.
Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys Targaryen on HBO's "House of the Dragon."HBO

  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for season one, episode one of HBO's "House of the Dragon."

  • The pilot episode ended with an interesting reveal about Aegon Targaryen's prophetic dream.

  • "House of the Dragon" cocreator Ryan Condal says it changed the writers' thinking about the Targaryens.

HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" begins with a fascinating revelation about why the Targaryen family conquered Westeros. This detail is an interesting tone-setting moment for the prequel and how it will connect to the different story canons of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series and the "Game of Thrones" TV show cocreated by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

While it may just be a fun piece of historical detail that can inform fan theories, the prophecy outlined in "The Heirs of the Dragon" episode is sure to intrigue anyone who wonders how dramatically different the TV show's finale was from author George R.R. Martin's current book story plans.

One last warning: Spoilers ahead for season one, episode one of "House of the Dragon."

A wide shot of a room with a big dragon skull at its center, light by candles underneath. An old mad and his daughter stand close to each other in front of the skull.
King Viserys and Princess Rhaenyra standing in front of an ancient dragon skull in HBO's "House of the Dragon."HBO

'House of the Dragon' cocreator Ryan Condal says the prophecy Aegon the Conqueror had about the White Walkers was a detail that came from George R.R. Martin

In Martin's novels and other histories like "Fire and Blood" (the main book upon which "House of the Dragon" is based), there is no mention of Aegon the Conqueror having a dream about the coming threat from the North.

But in the final minutes of the "House of the Dragon" premiere, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) tells his heir and daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) that there's been a secret passed down from every ruler in their family since Aegon's time.

"Aegon foresaw the end of the world of men," Viserys said. "'Tis to begin with a terrible winter, gusting out of the distant North."

He continued: "Aegon saw absolute darkness riding on those winds, and whatever dwells within will destroy the world of the living. When this great winter comes, Rhaenyra, all of Westeros must stand against it. And if the world of men is to survive, a Targaryen must be seated on the Iron Throne. A king or queen strong enough to unite the realm against the cold and the dark. Aegon called his dream 'The Song of Ice and Fire.'"

Game of Thrones Eastwatch Dany Jon
Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow on season seven of "Game of Thrones."HBO

While speaking with Insider, Popsugar, and Metacritic during a press junket, "House of the Dragon" cocreator Ryan Condal explained how this scene was based on new information Martin gave him during the early writing process. Martin said Aegon was a "dreamer" — a name for Targaryens who had prophetic dreams.

"That was the detail that George actually gave us early in the story break — the idea that Aegon the Conqueror was himself a dreamer and that's what motivated the conquest," Condal said. "Which he mentioned casually in conversation, as he often does with huge pieces of information like that."

We'll explain in a bit why this prophecy is such a big piece of information, but first let's dive into how Condal's perspective on the Targaryens shifted and how the prophecy was "spun" for the TV show.

"It really changed our thinking of the way we saw the Targaryen reign and what it was all about," Condal said. "The fact that Aegon had this knowledge — or perceived that he had this knowledge, because it is just a dream, you don't know whether it's going to come true — but that he pursued the Conquest thinking that this was an imminent problem."

He continued: "The dramatic irony of this, is that we know with the remove of 300 years, that it takes quite some time for this prophecy to come true."

Prophecy is fickle in Martin's world, as well as in Benioff and Weiss' "Game of Thrones" adaptation. Visions are not a guaranteed glimpse into the future — they're unpredictable pieces of magical insight that some people put more faith in than others. As explained in Martin's "Fire and Blood" book, a young Targaryen had a dream about the Doom of Valyria that did come true. Her foresight saved the Targaryens from extinction and led them to Dragonstone/Westeros.

That's why kings like Viserys believe strongly in their dreams about heirs or prophesied extinction.

"We took George's idea and spun it dramatically for 'House of the Dragon,'" Condal said. "This idea that at some point in Aegon's life as he got older, he must have realized the White Walkers weren't coming for dinner during his lifetime."

White Walkers in fire Hardhome Game of Thrones HBO
A White Walker in season five of "Game of Thrones," directed by Miguel Sapochnik.HBO

"Then we decided that if he believed in this enough to conquer Westeros, he surely would have believed in it enough to pass the idea on," Condal said. "So we had this become the legacy that the Targaryens have and they pass it from king to heir as a reminder that the Iron Throne is a privilege and it's a duty and a responsibility."

He continued: "You have to improve the kingdom and make it stronger and more united and not use it as a pursuit for selfish game. We'll see how that hangs on as our story develops."

The episode ended with Viserys' formal declaration of Rhaenyra as his heir to the Iron Throne, requiring the lords of Westeros to come and swear fealty to her succession.

But as anyone who watched "Game of Thrones" knows, there was no Targaryen near the Iron Throne when Aegon's prophecy actually comes true (more than 175 years later, according to the two shows' timelines).

Since there wasn't a Targaryen on the Iron Throne when the White Walkers were defeated in 'Game of Thrones,' what does that mean for Martin's upcoming book story?

Cersei Lannister sitting on iron throne
Cersei Lannister on the Iron Throne in "Game of Thrones" season seven.HBO

OK, now let's ruminate a little bit on what this means for Martin's overall story and our understanding of Benioff and Weiss' story choices in the later seasons of "Game of Thrones."

"House of the Dragon" tells us this Aegon prophecy was nicknamed the "Song of Ice and Fire," which is a phrase found in a dream Daenerys Targaryen had about her brother Rhaegar (who is Jon Snow's father). This prophecy has overlapping details with other legends in Westeros and Essos, including "Azor Ahai" and 'The Last Hero" and "The Prince (or Princess) that Was Promised."

There was plenty of evidence in both the books and the show that this foreseen hero would be either Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen, both of whom wound up fighting against the White Walkers in order for humanity to survive in Westeros.

But in Benioff and Weiss' version of the story, Arya Stark was the one who dealt the final blow to the White Walkers by killing the Night King (a character who does not exist in Martin's books so far). All this happened while Cersei Lannister was seated on the Iron Throne, refusing to send help for the battle.

We know that Martin had no direct input on the final four seasons of "Game of Thrones." He stopped writing scripts for the show, citing a need to focus on writing the sixth novel in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, "The Winds of Winter." Martin is still working on this book, which means we have no confirmation yet if any of the events in the final season of "Game of Thrones" will match with his canonical story.

Night King George RR Martin
The Night King isn't a character from Martin's books.Ana Pelisson/Business Insider

"Prophecies are, you know, a double edge sword," Martin said in an interview with Adrias News in 2012. "You have to handle them very carefully; I mean, they can add depth and interest to a book, but you don't want to be too literal or too easy."

So we know the show didn't fulfill this prophecy perfectly. But was it unfulfilled in "Game of Thrones" because Martin just hadn't told Benioff and Weiss that detail yet, or because the the showrunners decided to make a big departure from Martin's plan when it comes to the various players who claim the Iron Throne?

Or will the prophecy be similarly subverted in the book version of the story, and fans just have to wait to see if and when "The Winds of the Winter" will be published?

Either way, fans have lots to chew on as we wait for the next episode of "House of the Dragon" and see how those hangups affect House Targaryen in this new adaptation.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How House of the Dragon's characters are related to Game of Thrones'

    If the prequel series is anything like Game of Thrones, it’s going to be a full-time job to keep tabs on all the characters and their intertwining plots

  • George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

    With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over […]

  • Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon

    The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.

  • 'House of the Dragon' Episode 1 Has Business in the Front, Dragons in the Back

    'Game of Thrones' returns to HBO after three years, ready to succeed its predecessor to the Iron Throne. Here's our recap of Episode 1.

  • 14 details you might have missed in the 'House of the Dragon' series premiere

    See all the best details and book references featured in the pilot episode of HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel, including an important prophecy.

  • 'House of the Dragon' premieres with tribute to Daenerys Targaryen

    Fans absolutely loved the subtle tribute to the beloved character from the original series.

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Crashes HBO Max, Network Points to Amazon’s Devices

    House of the Dragon is already living up to its predecessor, Game of Thrones – Sunday’s series premiere has crashed an app to view the show. HBO subscribers took to Twitter to complain about not being able to watch the highly anticipated fantasy drama’s premiere due to technical issues presumably caused by a flood of […]

  • House of the Dragon series premiere recap: We need to talk about the Targaryens

    The Targaryens play their own game of thrones in this prequel series, which begins with a flailing king, his calculating brother, and a young girl thrust into power.

  • Twitter Fully Had a Breakdown Over the 'House of the Dragon' Premiere

    "WHEN RHAENYRA SAID DRACARYS OMG SLAY 😭🔥"

  • John Boyega on the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moment That Changed His Life

    Mario Anzuoni/ReutersEver since exploding onto the screen as Moses, a teen gang leader who saves his South London council estate from an alien invasion in Attack the Block, John Boyega’s star power has been undeniable. That’s what made his sidelining in the Star Wars sequel trilogy so frustrating.Despite beating out Tom Holland for the lead role of Finn, a stormtrooper turned Resistance freedom fighter in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Boyega’s presence was not only diminished in each passing fil

  • TV Executive Insults Emilia Clarke at 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Screening

    The provider has since issued an apology on the exec's behalf.

  • House of the Dragon's Fabien Frankel Gives the Lowdown on 'Ballsy' Young Knight Criston Cole— Watch Video

    It takes a certain internal fortitude to approach a Targaryen princess with nothing but a helmet and a smile. But in House of the Dragon‘s premiere, that’s precisely what a dashing, mysterious knight named Ser Criston Cole did. So when we chatted with Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston in the Game of Thrones prequel, we […]

  • 'Game of Thrones' fans are loving the premiere of its spinoff 'House of the Dragon'

    It was the night Game of Thrones&nbsp;fans have been waiting for Sunday – the premiere of the highly-anticipated spinoff House of the Dragon. The prequel, based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, including the events leading up to the Targaryen war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons." Following the opening scene, a prologue explained that the events of this series takes place "172 years before the death of the mad king, Aerys, and the birth of his daughter, Princess Daenerys Targaryen," with the words ultimately fading out to only read "172 years before Daenerys Targaryen." Fans absolutely loved the subtle tribute to the beloved character from the original series, like this person who tweeted: "The fact that the opening scene stated the events of the show are BEFORE Daenerys and not AFTER Aegon is just everything. Daenerys is a legend!" As for the rest of the series premiere, House of the Dragon delivered all the violence GoT was notorious for and even killed off a loveable character two-thirds of the way into the first episode. Again, typical GoT. However, some viewers weren't loving a couple plot points, like the fact that King Viserys Targaryen chose to let his wife, Queen Aemma Targaryen, die in labor in order to save his male heir as they thought it hit a little too close to home when it comes to real-life politics. In another scene, Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, sends his 14-year-old daughter Alicent to King Viserys's chambers to comfort him by sleeping with him. And while the series is set in 112 AC, and is also, well, a fictional television show, some just thought the idea was a little too unacceptable. But overall, most people, and even the ones still bitter about the Game of Thrones series finale, are glad to be back in Westeros.

  • The Batman is getting a sequel and you can watch the first one on HBO right now

    Watch the film that fans and critics can't stop talking about with HBO Max.

  • HBO Max’s Customer-Help Account Asked HBO Max If It Needed Help Streaming ‘House of the Dragon’

    Left hand, meet right hand. In what appears to have been an automated response, HBO Max’s customer-help account on Twitter proactively reached out Sunday night to ask the main @hbomax handle if it needed technical help to watch the premiere of “House of the Dragon.” The @hbomax account, about an hour after the 9 p.m. […]

  • Will HBO’s $100 million marketing push behind ‘House of the Dragon’ pay off?

    HBO is betting hundreds of millions of dollars that "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" prequel series that premieres Sunday night, will be a massive hit.

  • 'House of the Dragon' cast: Who's who in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel show

    Dragon season is almost upon us as the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is set to drop on 22 August in the UK.

  • Home and Away's Tane faces threats in 17 spoiler pictures

    All the latest Home and Away spoilers, pictures and gossip from Summer Bay.

  • How ‘House of the Dragon’ Could Beat ‘Game of Thrones’ in Ratings (at First)

    Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run in 2019 as HBO’s most watched series ever and arguably the biggest show on all of television at that time. It would be foolish to expect the first GoT follow-up, House of the Dragon, to come out of the gate at those levels. The prequel could, however, challenge […]

  • Netflix Exposes Suspected Murderer John McAfee’s Madness

    NetflixJohn McAfee became unbelievably wealthy by protecting others’ computers, and yet at a certain point in his life, the notorious antivirus software pioneer decided that the only means of protecting himself was to move overseas, arm himself to the teeth, ingest tons of drugs and booze, and routinely flee from law enforcement and shadowy forces that he saw lurking around every corner. Charlie Russell’s Netflix documentary Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee is culled from fo