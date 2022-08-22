House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!
House of the Dragon may have just premiered on HBO, but the cast is already telling E! News their reactions to the season one finale script!
We're always keeping an eye out to see what shows have grabbed the attention of Netflix viewers, and thanks to the streaming site's daily-updated list of most-watched series, we always know what subscribers are consuming the most. This weekend, a brand-new limited series, titled Echoes, quickly moved into the #1 spot, after only 48 hours of being available on the site. Echoes is an Australian psychological thriller that follows the story of twins Leni and Gina (both played by Michelle Monaghan),
See all the best details and book references featured in the pilot episode of HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel, including an important prophecy.
You probably noticed the balls. The premiere episode of House of the Dragon included a few scenes with King Viserys’ small council of advisors in the Red Keep. Unlike HBO’s Game of Thrones, each member of the royal council in the prequel series had a different colored stone in front of them on a marble […]
Reality Steve just dropped all the spoilers for Gabby and Rachel's season of 'The Bachelorette.' Here's who wins this season, and who gets engaged at the end.
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.View Entire Post ›
In “Breaking Bad,” Walter White (Bryan Cranston) builds a multi-million dollar meth empire, all while lying to his family and mercilessly killing those who stand in his way. But it was often his wife Skyler White, played by Anna Gunn, who was viewed as the villain in the story. In a lengthy interview with The […]
Along with an upcoming job title update, Morgan Radford will be adding mom to her résumé
An alien baby carrying a deadly message, a race of extraterrestrials looking to destroy mankind and a resurrected dead boy walking around town. Yeah, there’s a lot going down in Patience, Colo. these days. In Wednesday’s episode of Resident Alien, Harry continued to ignore the trauma from his near-death experience by bingeing on comfort foods […]
As much as fans and HBO want "House of the Dragon" to be the next "Game of Thrones," it is a pale imitator of its parent show.
The series finale of Better Call Saul last week was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC, according to Nielsen Live+3 ratings. The episode also averaged 1.1 million in the adults 25-54 demographic. In Live+Same Day viewing, the series finale August 15 was the most-watched episode on AMC […]
"This is actually a family," Goldberg says of her co-hosts Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin in an exclusive trailer for season 26, which premieres Sept. 6
Warner Bros. Discovery really wanted another "Game of Thrones" show. The series is based on characters and concepts from creator George R. R. Martin's 2018 book "Fire & Blood," and was developed by him and co-showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, a veteran director of "Game of Thrones" known for his ability to create cinematic battle sequences while not losing track of character beats.
The author wants to use a wide range of genres to tell future Westeros stories.
Fans absolutely loved the subtle tribute to the beloved character from the original series.
The trailer finds the K-pop star entering the 'gutters of Hollywood' alongside actress Lily-Rose Depp.
In what we can only assume will be huge news for whichever tech genius now owns the original copy of Dancing_Baby.gif, ’90s Fox legal dramedy Ally McBeal is apparently getting a reboot series. This is per Deadline, which reports that Shondaland alum Karin Gist, whose writing and producing credits include Grey’s Anatomy and Revenge, is developing the series at ABC.
Showrunner Channing Powell reveals the original plan was to have an episode that takes place in real-time.
The 'Game of Thrones' prequel, set almost two centuries before the events of the hit HBO series, is finally here — and it does not disappoint