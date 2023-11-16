House Ethics Committee finds 'substantial evidence' George Santos committed federal crimes

WASHINGTON – The House Ethics Committee released its long awaited report on embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., concluding there is “substantial evidence that Representative Santos violated federal criminal laws.”

The committee said it would be referring the evidence it found to the Department of Justice as it pursues a criminal case against Santos on charges including money laundering, wire fraud and lying to Congress.

Over 170,000 pages of documents, testimony from witnesses and financial statements were compiled by the committee which “demonstrated the breadth of Representative Santos’ misconduct,” the report says.

The committee found evidence supporting allegations against Santos that he sought to “exploit” his House campaign for his own personal benefit; “blatantly stole from his own campaign”; deceived campaign donors to make payments for his own personal benefits; lied about his campaign finances; and “sustained all” of his criminal activities through lying to his constituents, donors and staff about his background.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with developments.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.

