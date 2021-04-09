House Ethics panel opens probe of Matt Gaetz amid federal sex trafficking investigation

Axios
·2 min read
The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it has launched an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is facing a federal probe into sex trafficking allegations.

Driving the news: The panel said it is aware of allegations that Gaetz "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift."

  • Gaetz has denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old, telling Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."

  • Gaetz has also denied claims he shared naked images of women to other Congress members.

What they're saying: The panel said in a statement it has "begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding" the allegations.

  • "The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee."

  • Gaetz's office said in a statement to CNBC: "Once again, the office will reiterate, these allegations are blatantly false and have not been validated by a single human being willing to put their name behind them."

The big picture: The House panel also said it opened an investigation into Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), who was accused of sexual misconduct.

  • Nicolette Davis, a former lobbyist, told the Washington Post in March that Reed unhooked her bra without her consent at a Minneapolis bar in 2017.

  • Reed declined to comment to the Post at the time beyond issuing a statement that said, "This account of my actions is not accurate."

  • He later apologized to his family and announced he won't seek reelection in 2022.

    The House Ethics Committee said Friday it would open a bipartisan investigation into the wide-ranging allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz -- an unexpected move given the open Justice Department inquiry into whether he violated sex trafficking laws and had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. The inquiry will also review allegations of "sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor," and other allegations DOJ is probing, according to a statement released by the committee chairman.

    The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican, the panel's leaders said Friday. The deepening of the scrutiny of the congressman comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys while facing a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls. The House panel’s bipartisan probe is one of the first official indications Gaetz’s party leaders are willing to scrutinize his actions.

    The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee on Friday said it had opened an investigation into allegations that Republican congressman Matt Gaetz "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use" among other things. The panel's Democratic chairman and top Republican in a statement said they had become "aware of public allegations" that Gaetz, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, may have violated "House rules, laws, or other standards of conduct." Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for possibly violating sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female with whom he was romantically involved, according to a U.S. law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

