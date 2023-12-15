House explodes in Berks County

TechCrunch

OpenAI Startup Fund (which, to be clear, doesn't count OpenAI as an investor; it's very confusingly a separate entity) today announced the launch of Converge-2, the second cohort of its six-week Converge program for "exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to reimagine the world," as the company describes it in a blog post published this morning. As with members of the OpenAI Startup Fund's first Converge cohort, the 10-15 startups chosen to participate in Converge-2 will receive a $1 million equity investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund, the $100 million-plus entrepreneurial tranche announced last May backed by Microsoft and other OpenAI Startup Fund partners. In addition to the capital, Converge-2 participants will gain access to tech talks, office hours, social events and conversations with "leading practitioners" and the OpenAI Startup Fund's "community of builders," according to the blog post.