House explodes in Berks County
A house exploded early Friday morning in Berks County.
A house exploded early Friday morning in Berks County.
The biggest news stories this morning: Engadget’s best gaming laptops, Threads’ new hashless tags are good for pranks, Time to get miserable about the COP28 declaration.
The Fed-powered stock rally is still in play, though caution is starting to dampen the buzz.
Our drive review of ECD's electric Jaguar E-Type restomod.
A US judge has ruled that Elon Musk must comply with the SEC and testify for the Twitter-takeover probe.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
Having a plan ready can help you avoid debt during Black Friday shopping — especially if you’re using a credit card.
The 35-year-old believes he can make a return to the mound next summer.
A 1980 Audi 5000 with automatic transmission, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.
Agility Robotics shared a demo video Wednesday of one of its Digit robots upgraded with AI smarts. Although that may conjure images in your mind of sentient sci-fi machines taking over the world, the demo video reveals much more plodding, if not boring, work.
Earlier on Thursday, hackers compromised the code behind a crypto protocol used by multiple web3 applications and services, the crypto software and hardware wallet maker Ledger said on Thursday. For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Johann Kerbrat, the general manager of crypto at Robinhood. Johann is leading the application's effort to expand its crypto exchange business and make digital assets more accessible to retail investors.
Moms know it's easier to do things (like wrap presents) yourself. But should you be letting your kid "help" out?
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram is making it easier to remove spammy followers, Apple’s self-repair program now includes the iPhone 15, Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Meta Quest headsets.
Playground Global, the storied early-stage venture capital firm, brought in $410 million in capital commitments for its Fund III to invest in early-stage deep tech and science companies. The new fund gives Palo Alto–based Playground over $1.2 billion in assets under management. Before co-founder and general partner Peter Barrett became a venture capitalist, he started his career as an engineer (a video game engineer, to be exact).
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
You should begin building credit as soon as possible — ideally by opening a credit card and using it responsibly. But how old do you have to be to get a credit card?
On the second week of their new podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes alluded to "headlines" that their exes are dating each other.
OpenAI Startup Fund (which, to be clear, doesn't count OpenAI as an investor; it's very confusingly a separate entity) today announced the launch of Converge-2, the second cohort of its six-week Converge program for "exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to reimagine the world," as the company describes it in a blog post published this morning. As with members of the OpenAI Startup Fund's first Converge cohort, the 10-15 startups chosen to participate in Converge-2 will receive a $1 million equity investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund, the $100 million-plus entrepreneurial tranche announced last May backed by Microsoft and other OpenAI Startup Fund partners. In addition to the capital, Converge-2 participants will gain access to tech talks, office hours, social events and conversations with "leading practitioners" and the OpenAI Startup Fund's "community of builders," according to the blog post.
Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why