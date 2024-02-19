House explosion in Southern Indiana prompts heavy fire, impacting three homes

A house explosion, causing heavy fire and impacting two other nearby homes, early Monday morning prompted quick firefighter response in Southern Indiana. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the explosion has not been released.

About ten minutes past midnight, firefighters in the Tri-Township Fire & Rescue and Monroe Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the 12000 block of Pinta Place in Memphis, Indiana.

Initial reports suggest neighbors had reported a loud explosion or gunfire, the Tri-Township Fire and Rescue announced via Facebook.

While one house was fully involved in heavy flames, two other homes were impacted from heat and fire, according to the fire agency. When they arrived, firefighters controlled the other buildings' exposure while also working to suppress the main fire building.

Multiple agencies soon arrived and helped with suppressing the fire and controlling the scene.

