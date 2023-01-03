House of Faith youth coordinator arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

San Angelo's House of Faith youth coordinator has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, police announced this week.

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a child crimes investigation that led to the execution of a search warrant on Dec. 29, 2022, in the 1100 block of South David in San Angelo, according to a news release from San Angelo police.

As a result of the search warrant, probable cause was developed that led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for a 28 year old man for the possession of child pornography.

Following the search warrant, the man was identified as being the Youth Coordinator for the House of Faith Church. At the time of the warrant issuance, the church was notified of the investigation.

James Needham surrendered himself to the McCullough County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

Needham was terminated by the House of Faith following their notification of the investigation, according to the release.

"During the post-search warrant investigation, information was obtained indicating a possibility of inappropriate contact with victims," the release stated.

If you have reason to believe that you or your child may be a contact victim of Needham, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office asks that you contact our Criminal Investigation Division. This can be done on the non-emergency number, 325-655-8111.

Any specific questions of the church should be directed to the Executive Director Marci Menchaca, at the House of Faith contact number, 325-486-8637.

This remains an active investigation, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: House of Faith youth coordinator arrested on child pornography charge