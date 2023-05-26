A House Fell On A Highway, And The Responses Are So Dumb But So Funny
A house fell onto a highway in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday.
On scene of the I-485 wreck. Cars are slowing passing the house on the shoulder. All minor injuries @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/tNTqWkYJK0
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2023
Because a house on a highway isn't something you see everyday, Twitter had a field day with it.
Whaaaat I’m so beyond confused why is there a house in the highway https://t.co/8RjqRpocAv
— sarah | rotpl spoilers (@tantham0re) May 26, 2023
Many people fully didn't get it.
It's still crazy to me that Americans can just put their house on a truck and move it elsewhere https://t.co/G7rr6KfU3D
— Sedzani Thilivhali (@sedzanit1) May 26, 2023
But others started cracking jokes.
OUR HOUSEIN THE MIDDLE OF OUR STREET https://t.co/DfVVbBZHkC
— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) May 26, 2023
From "hey, you can't live there"...
Hey you can’t live there https://t.co/mTXAlZX0J2
— Jobi-wan Kenobi (@VolareVols) May 26, 2023
... to "get off my driveway!"....
If I was the owner I’d clench my fist and yell at the cars to get off my driveway! https://t.co/NS4oWhVc1n
— jamie (@kookiecowboy) May 26, 2023
Dorothy really is out of control.
Dorothy is out of control. https://t.co/ex5tTwOuR7
— 🐈⬛Hellcat Press🐈⬛ (@Hellcat_Press) May 26, 2023
People wrote up Zillow listing descriptions.
Zillow posting: “commuter heaven, easy access to the highway!” https://t.co/HEbOOcVtSv
— Elizabeth (@TheJawnOfTime) May 26, 2023
$2800 seems like a bargain nowadays.
"Commuter friendly living space. Scenic. Some noise pollution. $2,800/month" https://t.co/TXF9xBuxrZ
— Seamus Murphy (@seamus317713) May 26, 2023
It really was a relatable moment for many.
This house is so me https://t.co/5mZYzr0JNj
— lily misses raeda (@edaseviltwin) May 26, 2023
And what happened to that house?
oh dear, now you've done it https://t.co/14TAmQ44n3
— Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) May 26, 2023
In the end, it looks like the house got there when it was switching lanes.
It looks like that house was traveling in the outer lanes and then cut into inner lane traffic. pic.twitter.com/bfRONACV8t
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2023
Eventually, they started the highway house removal process.
They are now starting the home removal process @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/zJqYKRA2mI
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2023
They got that house on another truck.
In case you’re wondering how they are going to do this, they are loading the house on a flat bed pic.twitter.com/wUmjYgLLi5
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2023
And voila, just like that, it was gone.
It probably won’t be too much longer now. They got about half the house on the flat bed and pushed the remains of it to the side of the road. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/uxpJgWGUFJ
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2023
I hope that house made it, well, home.
The home will be late to dinner 😆 https://t.co/SkSKM0rbTO
— Bump Osteen (@OleNole7) May 26, 2023
