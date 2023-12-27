‘House of filth’ parents plead guilty to child endangerment charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre husband and wife plead guilty to child endangerment charges, according to our media partner, The Times Leader.

28/22 News previously reported on the situation back in February when six children were removed from what police were calling a “house of filth” on Metcalf Street.

39-year-old Richard Rause and 32-year-old Dana Rause were charged after their home was condemned for unsanitary conditions, according to investigators.

Richard, represented by Attorney John A. Donovan from the Public Defender’s Office, pleaded guilty before Judge David Lupas to one count of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to The Times Leader.

According to The Times Leader, prosecutors withdrew several counts against Richard, including seven counts of reckless endangerment, five counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count of simple assault and intimidation of a victim.

Meanwhile, The Times Leader says Dana, represented by Attorney Al Flora, pleaded guilty to six counts of endangering the welfare of children before Judge Lupas.

The couple’s sentencing hearing was scheduled by Judge Lupas for January 19, according to the Times Leader.

