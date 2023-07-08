House fire in Alamogordo results in one death

A fire that ignited June 24 in an Alamogordo home resulted in one death, city officials said.

The home on the 1400 block of Gray Street caught fire around 2 a.m. The Alamogordo Fire Department was dispatched to the fire.

Inside the home firefighters found a person unresponsive.

"They (firefighters) pulled the victim out once we arrived. We employed some very aggressive interior tactics and the men trained really hard, they did exactly what they were taught to do," Lieutenant William Skaggs of the Alamogordo Fire Department said.

The fire, which officials said was "accidental in nature" was extinguished without further damage to surrounding property and no other injuries were reported.

"I can't recall how long it took to put the fire out, but the guys got there fast, from the time we got on scene to the time we left, the fire was extinguished very quickly," Skaggs said.

The burn victim, whose name was not released to the media, was transported by American Medical Services to Gerald Champion Region Medical Center where life saving measures were put into place. Their death was pronounced shortly after the arrival.

An autopsy of the body by the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator allegedly resulted in a report that indicated the person's death was a result of "fire related injuries," according to a news release from the Alamogordo Fire Department.

The Alamogordo Fire Department and the Alamogordo Police Department said they are investigating the cause of the fire and death.

