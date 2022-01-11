House Fire + Deadly Crash + Water Main Break

Lanning Taliaferro

Share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network:

» From the Weekend

  1. 1-Tank Adventure: Where To See A Nearly 500-Year-Old Oak Tree

  2. UPDATE: Ossining Handles Urgent Shortage Of Bus Drivers

  3. Croton Village Hall Closed Week Of Jan. 10

  4. Pet Of The Week: Meet Oakley

  5. Volunteer Opportunities Of The Week: Art Gallery Monitors

  6. Should NY Top Officials Have Term Limits? [POLL]


Patch shares a few of the day’s must-read items from our regional network. Thank you for reading.

» Find Hudson Valley Patches' Facebook Pages
» Find Your Patch and more news of the day, including our most-read stories

This article originally appeared on the New City Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories