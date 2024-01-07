House fire displaces two residents in east Charlotte

A house fire Saturday afternoon has caused two residents to be displaced in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident occurred just before 1:45 p.m. on Athens Place near North Sharon Amity Road.

Firefighters said smoke was showing when they arrived, but the fire was eventually extinguished.

One person was evaluated by MEDIC for non-life-threatening injuries. However, no firefighters were injured.

Officials said the fire was caused by unattended cooking and has been deemed accidental.

The estimated property damage is $145,000.

