House fire erupts in Ohio, leaving 5 dead and 4 injured
Five people, including three children, died in an early-morning house fire Monday in northern Ohio that also left three adults and another child injured, authorities said.
5 people died early Monday in a house fire in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. 2 adults and 3 children died in the blaze, and 4 more were injured.
Five people were killed in a house fire in Akron Monday morning, according to The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
