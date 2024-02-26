How the house fire that killed Hema O. Shahani in Sudbury started has been determined

SUDBURY - A fire that killed a Sudbury woman last week was caused by space heaters overloading the home's electrical system.

Hema O. Shahani, 74, died in Wednesday's fire at her family's 30 Goodman's Hill Road home. Authorities said the electrical fire was accidental.

According to a state Fire Marshal's office release, the two-story home had lost heat on the first floor on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Family members used space heaters to provide heat in a portion of the first floor and one of the space heaters ran overnight.

Investigators, according to the release, determined that a circuit overheated due to the space heater, which caused a fire to start in a wall, which then spread to a closet and then spread through a portion of the home.

Firefighters went to the home at 5 a.m. after a 911 call reporting the fire. Shahani, who had mobility issues due to Parkinson's disease, could not get out of the home. A family member and a Sudbury Police officer suffered injuries trying to save her. Both were taken to area hospitals to be treated.

There were no working fire alarms in the home.

“On behalf of the Sudbury Fire Department and our community, I want to express our deepest condolences to Ms. Shahani’s loved ones,” Fire Chief John Whalen said in the release. “They lost a cherished family member, and all our thoughts are with them right now.”

The three-alarm fire was investigated by the Sudbury Fire and Police Departments, the Massachusetts State Police Fire & Explosion Unit assigned to the state Fire Marshal's office, State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's office and Massachusetts Fire District 14.

