‘Doesn’t feel real:’ 3 children dead after house fire in Concord, teen fighting for life

An early morning house fire in Concord killed three children on Sunday, the Concord Fire Department confirmed.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Concord Fire responded to a fire at a one-story housing duplex on Lincoln Street Southwest.

Firefighters said they battled a heavy fire for approximately 10 minutes, extinguishing it while searching the house.

“Within 5 minutes of arrival the first victim was located and removed from the apartment, two additional victims were located, all of the victims were removed within 11 minutes of the Fire Department arrival,” Chief Jake Williams said.

Three children were found inside the house, and firefighters began CPR until Cabarrus County EMS arrived. An 11-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother died in the fire. Their 16-year-old sister died later at the hospital.

The parents were not home, and no other people were found inside. Firefighters were able to control the fire before it spread to surrounding houses, but one other home did sustain heat and water damage.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke to a neighbor who knew the children.

“Their smile, they were happy all the time, I never seen one of them get disgusted about anything. When you see them they were speaking and you were gonna be happy when you seen them, we lost some good ones,” Bobby Mobley said.

Ruby Camacho, a friend of the victim, said the events still don’t feel real.

“It doesn’t feel real, it feels like a dream or something,” Camacho said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents in the damaged homes.

The duplex is owned by the City of Concord. The fire department said the last time the smoke detector was inspected was in January and it was working.

It was the first fire with multiple deaths in Concord in the last 15 years. Concord Fire and State Fire Marshalls are still investigating the cause of the fire.

