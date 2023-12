A house fire Wednesday morning on First Avenue in Phenix City has left one man dead, according to officials.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry identified the victim as Hubert Brown, 76, of Phenix City.

Sumbry said that Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Brown’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy, according to Sumbry.