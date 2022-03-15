House fire reported in Woodvale

Mar. 15—Johnstown firefighters were dispatched to a Woodvale house fire Monday that investigators said was apparently set by children.

No injuries were reported, Johnstown fire Chief Bob Statler said.

Responders arrived on scene to find a 6-year-old and 7-year-old arguing outside the home.

A state police fire marshal was investigating the matter, but it appeared the children set a mattress inside on fire, Statler said.

The home was vacant.

The blaze was reported just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Woodvale Avenue and Dellwood Street in the city.

Johnstown Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS and Conemaugh Valley EMS were sent to the scene, Cambria County 911 officials said.