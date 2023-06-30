House fire ruled homicide

Jun. 30—HIGH POINT — A man who died in a house fire in a south High Point neighborhood late Wednesday night was the victim of a homicide, police said Friday.

Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point had injuries that weren't related to the fire at his house in the 400 block of Burge Place, the High Point Police Department said Friday.

Noriega's was found badly burned in a modest-sized single-story house near Blair Park Golf Course in the Sherwood Village neighborhood. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a white trailer as part of the homicide investigation but would not elaborate on how it relates to the killing.

The case is now being investigated by the High Point Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Police said Friday that they aren't releasing further information at this point.

Noriega's death is the sixth homicide in High Point this year, compared to nine at this time in 2022.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul