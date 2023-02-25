House fire in Simi Valley sends victim to hospital; 2 dogs die

A fire at a home in Simi Valley Friday afternoon sent one person to the hospital, killed two dogs and brought a large response.

The incident was reported around 1:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hudspeth Avenue, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Heavy fire was reported in a portion of the single-family home. The block is east of Royal High School along the south side of Royal Avenue.

Firefighters treated a burn victim who had gotten out of the single-story house, said firefighter Andy VanSciver, a department spokesman.

The patient, a woman, was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center. There was no immediate update on her condition, VanSciver said.

Two dogs died in the fire, he said.

Simi Valley Police Department Sgt. Duy Bui said officers helped with traffic control. Road closures impacted Kearney Avenue, which provides access a parking lot at the high school.

The cause remained under investigation, VanSciver said late Friday afternoon.

#SutterFire units on scene of a residential structure fire in Simi Valley. Fire knocked down - single story single family home 1300 block Hudspeth. Reported heavy fire in the C/D corner of the home. One victim rescued and transported to the hospital. @SimiValleyPD @#vcfd pic.twitter.com/3kr5GhMNVN — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) February 24, 2023

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: House fire in Simi Valley sends one to hospital