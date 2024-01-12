House fire spawns multi-agency investigation in Elk Grove

(FOX40.COM) — The Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove Police Department are both conducting investigations relating to an unresponsive man found inside of a burning home.

According to Elk Grove Police, someone called around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to report that they discovered a bullet hole in their wall when they returned home. The home is located on Aizenberg Circle, police added.

As officers were on their way, police said the caller stated they could “smell smoke and see flames coming from the neighbor’s [home].”

Police said that the Cosumnes Fire Department arrived and was able to put out a small fire inside of the house. While in the house, the fire department located an “unresponsive adult male.”

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said. According to officials, he did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

“There are two parallel investigations going on currently. An arson investigation by Cosumnes Fire and a death investigation by our Investigations Bureau.” Elk Grove Police concluded.

