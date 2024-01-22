House fire traps, kills 5 children: How the deadly blaze in Indiana unfolded

The burned-out shell of a two-story house is quiet Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, after a residential fire Sunday night at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. in South Bend. Five children died in the blaze.

A raging fire roared through a home in Indiana on Sunday night, killing five young children and injuring a a sixth, who was was airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis for treatment.

The South Bend Fire Department responded to the blaze in early evening hours of Jan. 21. One neighbor said he immediately called 911, but firefighters were already on their way. Intense flames engulfed both the first and second floors of the structure and the six children were extracted from the fire, according to fire officials.

The children ranged in age from 17 months to 11 years, Fire Chief Carl Buchanon told reporters Monday. The 11-year-old remained hospitalized. An adult escaped with minor injuries, officials said. Conversations on the emergency scanner that night referenced an adult calling 911 from inside and reporting being trapped in a bedroom and unable to see.

A frozen stuffed animal lies on the ground among some charred wood Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the site of a residential fire Sunday night at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. in South Bend. Five children died in the blaze.

A grisly, heart-breaking scene

Fire crews quickly advanced into the heart of the blaze, upon arrival, the fire department said, and managed to knock down a large part of the fire on the first floor. They found multiple victims on the second floor where they were reportedly trapped.

Of the six children pulled from the home, five were pronounced dead. The sixth was airlifted to Indianapolis.

One firefighter was injured when he fell through the second floor onto the first floor. He is expected to recover and return to work in the near future.

Who were the victims?

Neighbor Elijah Hipskind said he often saw the children as he parked his car in the garage. "They were school-aged kids,” he said. “I saw the fire department pull out gurneys."

Neighbor Randy Stilley was caught by surprise seeing the smoke rise in the air, thinking of the little girl who lived there, often picking apples from his tree and wanting to pet his dog, Harlow.

“I’m really broken up about it," he said. There were six children and a father living in that home, he said.

The South Bend Fire Department said the department is working with local and state authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

“As we mourn the lives lost, we also extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy," the department said in a release Monday, noting fire officials are committed to providing support to these families during this difficult time."

Spokesperson Suzie Krill said the fire department is struggling with the loss.

“Anytime we have a loss, it’s hard,” she said. “We’re Type A, we want to save lives, we want to save property.”

Fire department: 'Remember to check your smoke detectors'

Krill reiterated fire safety practices in case of emergency.

“Always have a plan,” she said. “Practice two ways to get out of the house. It’s not a matter of if, but when ... Remember to check your smoke detectors, make sure you have them.”

